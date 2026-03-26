3 Fantasy Shows With Genuinely Perfect Endings

Fantasy shows that get proper endings are already a pleasant surprise, and ones that complete their runs and deliver perfect conclusions are even rarer. TV cancellations are a norm across genres in the streaming era, and there are many fantasy titles that remain unfinished because of it. Even the ones that see their stories through can prove disappointing. Game of Thrones and Supernatural are prime examples of beloved fantasy stories that stumble in their last moments.

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Fortunately, there are fantasy shows that pay off their runs tremendously — and that cements them among the genre’s greats. From an afterlife comedy with a powerful conclusion to an animated series with no bad seasons, these hits have genuinely perfect endings.

3) The Good Place

Image via NBC

The Good Place blends sitcom-esque humor with an afterlife fantasy story, and it finds ways to consistently surprise viewers over its four seasons. However, its final chapter isn’t perfect because of its ability to spin a twist. It’s the emotional impact that cements The Good Place‘s ending as one of the genre’s strongest. “Whenever You’re Ready” pays off the characters’ journeys well, highlighting their growth and sparking waterworks. The Good Place‘s finale is thematically fitting, too, and it leaves nothing on the table in terms of the characters’ fates and the overarching story.

2) Arcane

Image via Netflix

Arcane masters the art of a bittersweet ending, with our heroes defeating Ambessa and the Noxian army, and Piltover and Zaun finding a middle ground — but not without sacrifice. The Netflix show’s final battle brings the main characters together in an immensely satisfying way, but it sees Vi losing her sister all over again, while also giving Viktor and Jayce tragic ends. The conclusion is believable in its losses, and it’s one that proves emotional every time. However, it leaves room for hope, and it even drops an ambiguous hint that Jinx could be alive, setting the stage for future storytelling. Between the action and that foundation, it’s a series that leaves you wanting more. That’s perfect, especially considering there are plans to expand Netflix’s Arcane universe.

1) Avatar: The Last Airbender

Image via Nickelodeon

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a fantasy show that gets better with every season, and its final chapter is truly one for the books. It’s perfectly paced, and there’s plenty of action as the need to defeat the Fire Nation grows urgent. What really makes ATLA‘s conclusion so great, however, is the way it honors the characters and their journeys. From Zuko’s redemption to Aang’s moral dilemma, these arcs reach new levels of depth and offer satisfying send-offs. And through inclusions like “The Ember Island Players,” the Nickelodeon series pays homage to its fans and maintains its heart. Most importantly, Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s ending is defined by the hope for a better world. That’s part of what makes it such an incredible series to rewatch.

What fantasy shows would you recommend for their endings? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!