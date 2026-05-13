Every Big Bang Theory Character Officially Returning for the Sequel Show, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe

One of the biggest sitcoms of the past few decades, The Big Bang Theory is about to get a brand-new spin-off, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, which will put one of the show’s most fan-favorite characters in the lead role. In the story, Stuart (Kevin Sussman) ends up damaging a device created by Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Leonard (Johnny Galecki), triggering a multiversal collapse that forces him to travel through alternate realities. From there, he has to try to stop the universe from literally falling apart for good. And based on the trailer, a post-apocalyptic world will serve as one of the main settings. Of course, Stuart won’t be going on this mission alone, since the show also promises that some characters from the original series will return.

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It’s important to point out that there still isn’t much official information about the full cast, and that includes potential cameos from TBBT‘s main lineup. However, since the new story is built around the multiverse, we may be surprised. Plus, a few familiar names from the original sitcom are also set to return in different roles. But more than anything, the big question is: which characters we already know are officially coming back for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and what should we expect from them?

1) Stuart Bloom

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The spin-off’s main protagonist, Stuart Bloom was always that TBBT character who felt like the forgotten one (until that started to change toward the end of the series, when he went from recurring side character to a regular). That’s because he is basically just the owner of the comic book store the gang always hung out at, and he didn’t really have much going for him beyond that. He’s essentially a guy trying to keep his shop open while his entire life falls apart at the exact same pace.

However, the new show puts him front and center, and right in the middle of a multiverse-level disaster he helps cause. Because of that, he returns as himself, but the show also introduces an alternate-reality variant of Stuart, one who’s more confident and far more aware of what’s going on, suggesting there may actually be a way to stop (or reverse) the entire situation.

2) Bert Kibbler

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One of the most recognizable supporting characters from the original series, Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn) is also joining the new journey. He’s a kind-hearted geologist, but just as socially out of place as Stuart, showing up every now and then to remind everyone that not everyone at Caltech is driven by ego or that nonstop intellectual obsession. At the end of TBBT, we saw him taking care of Raj’s (Kunal Nayyar) dog, Cinnamon, while he was at Sheldon’s Nobel Prize ceremony.

In the new spin-off, Bert steps in to help deal with the reality-collapsing crisis, and the best part is that he’ll still be the same naive, well-meaning guy caught in the middle of it all, forced way outside his comfort zone. His scientific knowledge will be crucial to the plot, but it’s pretty clear it won’t be enough for him to handle things on his own.

3) Denise

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Denise (Lauren Lapkus) was one of TBBT‘s later additions, but she worked because she never tried to copy the original core group. She first showed up as an employee at the comic book store, totally plugged into geek culture, but with something a lot of characters on the show didn’t really have: she actually knows how to deal with people. And that ended up being perfect for her dynamic with Stuart, who eventually became her boyfriend.

In the spin-off, she returns, and their relationship is still her main emotional anchor — except now there’s a new character in the mix: Gary (Tommy Walker), her new boyfriend. Overall, what fans can expect from Denise is that she’ll be one of the few people able to keep some level of clarity, even in the middle of a post-apocalyptic setting.

4) Barry Kripke

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One of the biggest antagonists and memorable characters, Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) always had that role where the second he shows up, you immediately know you can’t trust him — and that’s not going to change in this spin-off. He’s brilliant, competitive, provocative, and always willing to sabotage or annoy anyone around him if it gives him some kind of advantage.

The thing is, in the original series, that behavior often played as comedic relief, but now it’s the kind of personality that could turn into a much bigger problem. And why? Besides being part of the main team as the well-known quantum physicist, the spin-off will also feature an alternate version of him as a Supreme Ruler. There still isn’t much information about that yet, but judging by the show’s trailer, he’s going to be a major obstacle.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe hits HBO Max on July 23.

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