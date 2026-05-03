The Big Bang Theory’s 12-Season Run Created Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’s Biggest Problem

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe‘s biggest problem came from all 12 years of The Big Bang Theory. Chuck Lorre is reteaming with Bill Prady for the franchise’s third spinoff series. Unlike Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, however, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe marks its first offshoot set in the modern era, as it functions as a follow-up story for The Big Bang Theory. While Sheldon and the rest of the Pasadena gang aren’t going to be at the center of the story, it will bring back familiar faces in Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry Kripke.

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While going back in time has proven to be a winning formula for The Big Bang Theory‘s expansion approach, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe featuring characters who were actually involved in the events of the flagship is exciting for original fans. It also opens up the possibility of seeing some of the Pasadena gang members again. Obviously, without The Big Bang Theory, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe wouldn’t exist. Unfortunately, 1 particular failure of the nerd-centric sitcom also resulted in the sequel’s biggest storytelling problem — it never established a connection among the spinoff’s biggest characters.

Based on The Big Bang Theory, Stuart and Denise exist in an entirely separate corner of the show from Bert and Kripke, and they’re only brought together by their respective ties to Sheldon and his friends. The comic book store owner and his girlfriend assistant are from the geek-centric play aspect of the comedy, while the latter are from the work side of things, as they also both work at Caltech. Without Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, and Raj, it’s difficult to imagine all of them in the same room together, let alone go on a multiversal adventure.

How Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Can Fix Its The Big Bang Theory-Created Problem

The alternate universe aspect of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe allows the show wiggle room when it comes to following the established canon. After all, one of the most interesting aspects of the show is to see what alternate realities are out there. That said, assembling the core four based on what’s known from the flagship is vital, considering that the original timeline is its starting point. Luckily, there’s a way to do this, although it needs to be properly set up for it to work.

It all boils down to that one time that Sheldon invited both Barry and Stuart for a hangout to prove that he could get new friends. That connection could be the motivation for the comic book store owner to reach out to the string theorist instead of anyone from the Pasadena gang. Because Barry and Bert both work at Caltech, The Big Bang Theory‘s resident geologist can be easily roped into the mission by a simple chance encounter. Since Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a comedy, it can go down this sillier route, although it has to be executed properly, or it could hamper the chances of the show’s success.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will stream on HBO Max this July.

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