Power Ranking the DCU’s 5 Green Lanterns, Based on How Strong They SHOULD Be

There are a handful of Green Lantern heroes confirmed to exist in the DC Universe, but they aren’t all equally powerful. While Green Lantern might not be able to claim to be the most iconic DC hero, the many different characters to have used the name have long been a key part of DC’s wider continuity. Though previous attempts to adapt the hero into live-action have been notoriously disappointing, the DCU TV show Lanterns is set to introduce multiple incarnations of the character into the new DC franchise. Ahead of Lanterns‘ August debut, there have been several different Green Lantern heroes confirmed to exist within the DCU.

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Working out how powerful the different confirmed Green Lantern characters should be in the DCU requires examining the way they have previously been depicted in the comics and in other media. There are many powerful Green Lanterns within DC canon, and while there may not be a definitive ranking of each, there is a consensus as to which characters are the most powerful. Keeping that in mind, here are the DCU’s confirmed Green Lanterns so far, ranked by how strong the franchise should make them.

5) Ch’p

While the Lanterns‘ trailer confirming the existence of Ch’p in the DCU might have seemed relatively surprising, it is, admittedly, in keeping with the established tone of the franchise in its early days. Hal Jordan specifically describes one of his fellow Lanterns as a “squirrel”, which can only be a reference to Ch’p. While he’s a deceptively powerful hero in his own right, Ch’p should really be the least powerful of the confirmed DCU Lanterns, although only because he has yet to combat the elite cosmic-level threats the other heroes on this list have bested.

4) Guy Gardner

One of the most exciting additions to the cast of 2025’s Superman was Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, with the actor taking on the role of Guy Gardner for the DCU’s debut movie. Gardner is an incredibly tough member of the Green Lantern Corps who has regularly proven the strength of his willpower. However, compared to some of Earth’s other Green Lanterns, he’s simply not quite as powerful as some of the other members of the Corps who have been confirmed for the DCU.

3) John Stewart

As one of the two main characters of Lanterns, John Stewart is already one of the most exciting upcoming DCU heroes. Widely considered one of the best Green Lanterns, John Stewart has regularly displayed his singular discipline and focus in the comics. The hero is known for being able to create detailed and structurally complex constructs that other Lanterns are unable to replicate, and his displays of power in various cosmic stories mark him as one of the strongest Lanterns in the DC Universe.

2) Sinestro

Ulrich Thomsen has been confirmed as playing Sinestro in Lanterns, bringing Hal Jordan’s mentor-turned-nemesis to life in the DCU. One of the most skilled ring users in DC Comics, Sinestro has mastered the use of both Green and Yellow power rings. He’s often depicted as one of the most powerful characters to ever have featured as a prominent Green Lantern, although the DCU should definitely avoid making him its most powerful Lantern.

1) Hal Jordan

Widely considered Earth’s best Green Lantern, Hal Jordan is the most iconic iteration of the hero to many fans. He has consistently been depicted in the comics as the most powerful Green Lantern, and his incredible feats of willpower are second to none. Jordan has wielded immense cosmic power on multiple occasions in the comics, and there is a wealth of evidence to support his claim as one of the strongest ever members of the Green Lantern Corps. It’s almost a given that Hal Jordan will be the most powerful Green Lantern in the DCU, as the character’s history practically demands it.

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