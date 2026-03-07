How Lanterns Connects to Superman and James Gunn’s DCU, Explained

Lanterns released its first official trailer, and viewers have a lot of questions about the upcoming HBO TV series. The Lanterns trailer wasn’t what most fans were expecting: Hal Jordan and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) doing their own True Detective riff, with some superhero lore mixed in. Granted, this first trailer was only a tease of what’s to come in the eight episodes of Lanterns that we’re getting.

Additional trailers and promo materials will likely reveal more of a clear-cut connection to the larger universe that Lanterns is a part of. For now, let’s break down what we know so far.

Is Lanterns Part of The DC Universe Franchise or A Standalone Series?

Since DC Studios was created in the fall of 2022, the company has released a mix of shared universe content (Peacemaker, Superman, Creature Commandos) and standalone content that is independent of the shared universe (The Batman: Part II, Joker: Folie A Deux). So it’s fair for viewers to wonder, out loud, whether or not a new DC film or TV show is one they have to “do the homework” of watching previous shared universe films or shows to understand.

However different it may look from Superman (2025), or the demented, zany, colorful world of Peacemaker, Lanterns is indeed part of the same DC Universe as those two projects, as well as the Creature Commandos animated series on HBO Max, and the Supergirl movie that’s hitting theaters in late June.

How Is Lanterns Connected to Superman?

Lanterns is directly connected to James Gunn’s Superman movie, and this has been confirmed by the fact that Superman actor Nathan Fillion will be reprising his DCU role as Green Lantern member Guy Gardner in Lanterns, after also appearing in Peacemaker Season 2.

In DC comic book lore there are typically two Green Lantern officers assigned to one sector of space (like Earth); we know from Superman that Guy is one active officer of the Green Lantern Corps; Lanterns seems to be focused on Guy’s partner, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) coming to the end of his service, and training his replacement, former marine-turned-architect, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). Obviously, at some point, Guy and John will have to meet and start figuring out the dynamics of how their partnership will compare to Guy and Hal’s working relationship.

What Lanterns may shine light on (pun intended) is how Guy Gardner’s obligations as a Green Lantern weigh against his commitment to groups like the Justice Gang. Working with the JG, Guy is keeping Earth safe and peaceful; however, the job of a Green Lantern is to keep entire planets and solar systems safe. What would happen if Guy has to choose between the two?

How is Lanterns Connected to the Larger DCU?

It’s unclear exactly how Lanterns is carving out its lane in the larger DCU – but there are some popular theories. DC Studios head James Gunn has stated that Lanterns “is really important in setting up things,” in the DCU – although what that means is, again, unclear.

The supporting cast of Lanterns is where a lot of intrigue lies, in terms of the larger franchise universe connections: you have Garret Dillahunt playing cowboy “William Macon,” who many expect will be revealed as “Black Hand,” a Green Lantern villain who becomes the mortal anchor for the death enitty Nekron, and the catalyst for the “Blackest Night” event that shook the entire DC Unvierse in a massive crossover event. Also invovled in that event were former Green Lantern Sinestro (played by Ultrich Thomsen in Lanterns), who created his own fear-powered “Yellow Lantern Corps”; and Atrocitus (the suspected role of The Wire actor Paul Ben-Victor), a tragic victim of the Green Lanterns’ predecessors, The Manhunters, who creates the rage-fueled “Red Lantern Corps” to seek vengeance. That’s a lot of coincidence.

The synopsis for Lanterns teases how “ne recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.” While there could be any number of DC Comics stories that are launched off the back of that premise, Blackest Night still seems like the most likely one. Even if you take that particular crossover storyline off the table, it’s clear that Lanterns could be establishing a lot of DC cosmic lore that will touch any number of other properties, from Superman‘s sequel Man of Tomorrow, to the Supergirl movie, to anything else that James Gunn and DC Studios may have in the pipeline. As mentioned, the Green Lanterns are an intergalactic police force – which is why characters like Guy Gardner are the perfect bridge between franchise like Superman, Peacemaker, and whatever the Green Lantern DCU corner looks like after Lanterns.

Lanterns will premiere on HBO sometime in August, and consist of 8 episodes.