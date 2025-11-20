10 Best Stranger Things Episodes to Rewatch Before Season 5 (& Why Each Is Important)

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will release on Netflix on November 26, but with Season 4 debuting more than three years ago, fans might need a refresher on where things left off. This makes revisiting Stranger Things Season 4’s ending a must, but it also helps to look back on the rest of the series. The disappearance of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), the aftermath of his return, and the Mind Flayer’s takeover of Hawkins will all be important in the coming episodes. After all, Stranger Things Season 5 is the last one, and thus, tasked with tying everything together.

With less than a week to go before the final chapter premieres, it would be difficult to rewatch the Netflix series in its entirety. However, fans can return to the most important installments: the ones likely to affect the gang’s final showdown against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) and the Upside Down. The series may pit the characters against new threats in each outing, but their adventures drop clues about what’s coming next. With that in mind, the most important installments will likely factor into Season 5’s story.

10) Season 1, Episode 1, “The Vanishing of Will Byers”

With Stranger Things bringing its story full circle in Season 5, it’s a good idea to return to where the series started: the Season 1 premiere, “The Vanishing of Will Byers.” Will being taken to the Upside Down is the catalyst for everything that happens, and Stranger Things Season 5’s opening scene reveals just how integral he is to Vecna’s plans. Needless to say, you’ll want to pay close attention to the moment he’s taken this time around. History also looks set to repeat itself, with a Season 5 episode titled “The Vanishing of [Redacted].” And it’s possible that small details, like the group’s D&D game, could be connected to the ending. Needless to say, it’s worth combing through this chapter one more time.

9) Season 1, Episode 5, “The Flea and the Acrobat”

Stranger Things Season 1, Episode 5 is the first time we get an explanation of how the Upside Down works, albeit from someone who doesn’t know of its existence. Scott Clarke (Randy Havens) offers a demonstration of how a parallel dimension would function in “Chapter Five: The Flea and the Acrobat” — theoretically, of course. For anyone struggling to wrap their mind around it, the visual is helpful. Mr. Clarke also lays out the consequences of a gateway existing. In addition to establishing this lore, “The Flea and the Acrobat” offers insight into the actions of Hawkins Lab and Eleven’s past and sees Nancy (Natalia Dyer) entering the Upside Down. It’s easily one of the most pivotal chapters.

8) Season 1, Episode 8, “The Upside Down”

There’s a lot happening in Stranger Things Season 1’s finale, and it’s worth rewatching for the entertainment value alone. However, there are also aspects of the conclusion that affect the rest of the show. For example, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) closes the gate to the Upside Down, but it reopens later, begging questions about why. If it’s truly due to Eleven’s return, this could be the installment that sets up a sacrifice from her at the end of the series. “The Upside Down” also sees Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) rescuing Will, which the first five minutes of Season 5 reveal played into Vecna’s hand. That puts a new spin on this ending.

7) Season 2, Episode 4, “Will the Wise”

Stranger Things Season 2 focuses on Will’s ongoing connection to the Upside Down, and Season 4 confirms he isn’t fully free of its influence. Although the mirror dimension isn’t affecting him as much, it’s worth giving the extreme depiction of this relationship another look. Season 2’s “Will the Wise” drives home how deeply the Upside Down is inside him, both in terms of the hive mind and his personal trauma. With Season 4 promising a return to this storyline, it’s worth revisiting. This episode also sees Sam Owens (Paul Reiser) explaining why Hawkins Lab and the U.S. government want the Upside Down kept quiet, which teases Season 3 — but could also connect to the military presence in Season 5.

6) Season 2, Episode 6, “The Spy”

Stranger Things Season 2, Episode 6 is one of the show’s most chilling installments, putting the aftermath of Will’s return on full display. “The Spy” sees the Mind Flayer using its connection to Will to infiltrate the Hawkins Lab and kill its enemies. It also reveals that harming one member of the hive harms the others. These details are likely to come into play in Season 5, as Will’s time in the Upside Down is still affecting him. It’s possible he’ll need to sacrifice himself or tap into his connection to defeat Vecna. This chapter lays the groundwork for that. It also establishes the fan-favorite bond between Steve and Dustin, which may just break our hearts in Season 5. (Let’s hope I’m wrong about that one.)

5) Season 2, Episode 9, “The Gate”

Closing the gate to the Upside Down — but never permanently — is a recurring theme of Stranger Things, and the Season 2 finale is the second example. With a newfound grasp of her powers, Eleven closes the doorway again, while Joyce and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) use heat to purge Will of the Mind Flayer. Neither of these things sticks, and the gang must find a way to change that in Season 5. This finale also establishes Stranger Things‘ core romances, so revisiting it will make certain fates hit harder. And Dart’s response to reuniting with Dustin raises interesting questions about the alternate dimension — namely, is there a way to defeat it by embracing it?

4) Season 3, Episode 8, “The Battle of Starcourt”

Stranger Things Season 3 feels less connected to the overarching story than the other three outings. Therefore, viewers can probably get away with skimming it, then revisiting the season finale. “The Battle of Starcourt” is an epic conclusion, and it features a few details that could come up in Season 5. For starters, Joyce and Hopper destroy the Russian reactor keeping the gate to the Upside Down open. This is a reminder that there are ways to open and close the doorway besides El, and the gang might use that knowledge in Season 5. Max’s trauma from losing Billy is also important later, as is Eleven losing her powers — something that could happen again before the show is through.

3) Season 4, Episode 4, “Dear Billy”

Vecna has numerous victims in Stranger Things Season 4, but it’s Max’s (Sadie Sink) fate viewers become most invested in once she becomes a target. And the gang spends Season 4, Episode 4, “Dear Billy” attempting to save her, leading to a breakthrough. This chapter reveals that music is one means of delaying Vecna’s onslaught, and that could contribute to defeating him in Season 5. This chapter follows Nancy and Robin (Maya Hawke) as they track down Victor Creel (Robert Englund), who recounts what happened to his family. The glimpse into Vecna’s past could prove relevant in the final episodes.

2) Season 4, Episode 7, “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab”

Going into Stranger Things Season 5, the goal is to defeat Vecna — and understanding his backstory is an important piece of that puzzle. That’s why rewatching Season 4’s “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” is a must. This chapter reveals that 001 is the Big Bad of the series, and it shows how he tried to recruit Eleven while killing their other siblings. The episode lays out Vecna’s past and motivations, explaining why he’s so bent on destruction. His and Eleven’s initial showdown also sets the stage for Season 4’s rematch and another one in Season 5. The older kids’ trip to the Upside Down offers insight as well, revealing that the dimension is stuck in the past, and more specifically, when Will went missing.

1) Season 4, Episode 9, “The Piggyback”

Stranger Things Season 4’s finale introduces several major storylines for Season 5, so it’s worth rewatching before the new episodes arrive. Eleven’s fight with Vecna and the Upside Down seeping into Hawkins are the most obvious bits of setup. However, Max’s fate, the consequences of Eleven bringing her back, Will’s ominous feelings, and Eddie’s (Joseph Quinn) death are all sure to factor into the show’s conclusion. Fans should study them accordingly, as “The Piggyback” may contain more clues about what’s next than it lets on.

