Doctor Who Finally Returns to Streaming After Disappointing Cancellation News

It’s been a rough week for Doctor Who, but there is still some good news for the world’s longest-running sci-fi TV show. The BBC’s partnership with Disney fell through last year, and the future is uncertain for Doctor Who; this year’s Christmas Special has officially been cancelled, and the latest reports suggest Doctor Who faces years off the air while the show goes to tender. As a lifelong Doctor Who fan, it’s definitely been an unpleasant week.

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That said, there is good news. The first thirteen seasons of “Nu-Who” – featuring Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker – are now back on AMC+. They’ve been homeless in the US since leaving HBO in July 2025, and now they’re finally back.

You're invited to step back into the TARDIS!



Relive your favorite moments, adventures, and regenerations from #DoctorWho seasons 1-13, now streaming exclusively on AMC+. 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/tXJ2AT8HvB — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) June 11, 2026

AMC’s Doctor Who Release Can Help Doctor Who Survive

AMC originally announced Doctor Who‘s return on May 14, and surely had no idea the return would happen in the middle of such a shocking week. Still, it serves as a reminder that Doctor Who has been running since 2005, and has had a very good run ahead of whatever reinvention comes from the BBC’s tendering. Note the so-called “RTD2 era” is entirely absent from this, with Disney presumably retaining distribution rights. There’s still no news on when or where last year’s spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea, will be released internationally.

The BBC intend to take Doctor Who to “competitive tender,” which realistically means it will be some time before the show returns; some industry insiders expect 2028 or 2029 at the earliest, but it doesn’t seem unrealistic to anticipate a revival as far away as 2030. In truth, that means the so-called “Nu-Who” era has come to an end, and we’ll eventually see the show regenerate on a much more dramatic scale. For now, it’s good to have (most of) the Nu-Who era back on AMC+, where viewers can enjoy reliving the Time Lord’s adventures.

This isn’t the last time we’ve had a gap between eras. Doctor Who was cancelled back in 1989, and I grew up during these so-called “Wilderness Years.” Personally, I do think the so-called “RTD2 era” has left Doctor Who in a worse situation, because the final regeneration leaves something of a “mystery box” rather than serving as a launchpad for the future. That said, it was an age where it was very difficult indeed to rewatch Doctor Who – even in the UK. In the age of streaming, it’s a lot easier to keep a show alive during this interim period.

But this does raise a difficult question about the RTD2 era. Thirteen series of Nu-Who are now on AMC+, but the entire RTD2 run is not there. It’s reasonable to assume the distribution rights will sit with Disney for a time, but ironically that consigns this period – when Doctor Who had its biggest ever budgets – to a sort of “second tier,” separate from the rest of the show. In the long run, that may actually be for the best. That final regeneration feels unlikely to be addressed by whatever relaunch happens in the future, so the BBC may want to minimize its importance.

What do you think is next for Doctor Who‘s future? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!