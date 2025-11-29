Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: 6 Hits & Misses (November 28)

WWE’s Survivor Series WarGames is only a day away, so while the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches were an obvious focus of tonight’s SmackDown, it might surprise you that it wasn’t actually the lion’s share of the focus. The Last Time Is Now Tournament got a lot of attention, as did setting the stage for feuds that will likely pick up after WarGames. Some segments soared while others missed the mark, and we’re breaking down the biggest 6 hits & misses of the night.

6. HIT: LA Knight’s Had Enough

"Any tournament. Any time. Anywhere on this Earth…"@RealLAKnight is ready for whoever @RealNickAldis throws at him! pic.twitter.com/ifwxsYVKsI — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2025

LA Knight has had the rug pulled out from under him in a variety of ways over the past few months, and while that’s been in large part due to injuries, which no one can control, it’s still understandable that a bit of frustration would set in. That moment was clearly tonight for LA Knight, as he once again had a mystery opponent in The Last Time Is Now tournament.

When Knight learned of the new opponent, you could see he was annoyed, as he assumed he had a bye week given the injury to Sheamus, especially as no one had told him otherwise. He then took issue with people trying to get him pushed off the ride every time he gets something going, and while he also said he respects Cena, he did also say this tournament is starting to piss him off. The edge for Knight is welcome, and as the tournament continues, I think the best thing to do would be to have Knight face Cena to give him another major marquee win.

5. HIT: A Reignited Miz

Play video

LA Knight’s opponent would later be revealed to be The Miz, which is honestly a perfect pairing, but it also depended on whether this was an actual match or just a Knight showcase. Turns out it was a showcase for both competitors, but especially The Miz, who looked reignited and aggressive from the very first moments of the match.

The Miz tends to be one of the more underrated superstars on the WWE roster, and people often forget just how versatile he is in the ring. Miz can go with anyone, and he showcased that to a tee during tonight’s SmackDown, even in a loss. I would have personally loved for him to be in a different bracket so he could make a bit further in the tournament, but if he had to lose, this was a stellar way for it to happen, and it gives Knight a bit more momentum heading into his next match.

4. HIT: Jey Uso’s Hard-Fought Win

Play video

The next battle in the John Cena final match tournament was between Jey Uso and Rusev, and just like Miz vs Knight, this match delivered as well. It turns out Jey and Rusev have solid in-ring chemistry, and over the course of the match, Jey showed off that impressive resiliency that has become his trademark, while Rusev’s power game was on point.

I would have guessed that Rusev was going to win, but if you were going to have Jey be the winner, it makes sense to give Jey a clean win that showcases his ability to overcome adversity against a more powerful opponent. Now Jey moves on to face Knight, and as I previously stated, there’s a part of me that hopes Knight takes the win for his side of the bracket.

3. MISS: Jade Cargill Needs A Real Feud

Play video

The first miss of the night is not due to the talent involved, but more to the creative direction. Jade Cargill is the new WWE Women’s Champion after taking down Tiffany Stratton in what ended up being a mostly one-sided beatdown. That’s an impressive start, but now the time has arrived to start building Cargill’s Title reign with various feuds and opponents, and the lack of that at the moment can’t help but stand out.

Right now, Cargill is as imposing as ever, but everything that’s happening with her feels too random and aimless. While the segment of her disrupting Chelsea Green’s celebration is fine unto itself, it only really matters if it’s building to something, and between that interference and her random run-ins with B-Fab and Michin, nothing feels elevated to the realm of a Title challenger. Hopefully, that changes soon, because with the right feud, Cargill should have no issues shining.

2. HIT: Asuka vs Flair Stole the Show (And Should Have Main Evented)

Play video

The main event was a multi-man Tag match featuring The MFTs and several fan-favorite babyfaces of the SmackDown roster, and while the talent involved was top-tier, the match itself didn’t hold a candle to the one that preceded it, and that’s why Asuka vs Charlotte Flair should have been the main event.

That might warrant a Miss, but the match between Asuka and Flair was so good that it simply deserves nothing but praise. Flair is clearly having fun in the ring and is a joy to watch, and Asuka is once again the incredibly dangerous superstar that decimated the rest of the roster. In addition to their current personas, they are simply two of the best working at the moment, and this match was a wonderful showcase of why. Round 2 please!

1. HIT: Wyatt Sicks Are Finally Back On TV

Play video

While I brought up the main event status of the tag match, the final moments of the episode make it clear why that decision was made. After Solo Sikoa pinned Sami Zayn, the credits were shown only to be interrupted by the lights going out. That could only mean one thing, and thankfully, that was the case, as the Wyatt Sicks made their return to television.

After winning the Tag Team Titles, the Wyatt Sicks had been rather absent from television, and the same went for Uncle Howdy. Tonight, they all made their return and seem intent on making a big splash in the division once more, with their focus now on Sikoa and his MFTs. It’s always good to see the Wyatt Sicks, but hopefully, there is a clear plan in place for what’s next for the group and its impact on SmackDown. This will also hopefully give the MFTs their missing ingredient, as something just hasn’t clicked with them since they got all of their members back and became a regular focus on the blue brand.

