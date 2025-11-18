WWE Megastars Return on Raw (And This Could Be The Best WarGames Ever)

Tonight’s Monday Night Raw took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and WWE usually goes the extra mile in making these shows special when they take place at MSG. This latest episode of Raw was no exception, and the show looked to end the night’s scheduled clash of WarGames teams with a bang. They did just that, bringing back two megastars and creating the foundation for what should be a truly epic WarGames match.

The final segment of tonight’s Monday Night Raw was a final confrontation between the two men’s WarGames teams, or at least the members of the teams that were set in stone. That brought The Vision’s team of Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul against the babyface team of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, but by the end of the segment we would find out that the final two members of those teams are Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, making this one of the most stacked men’s WarGames matches ever.

The two teams of four didn’t take long to start brawling in the ring once the segment started, and it quickly devolved into complete chaos. CM Punk was able to get back some control, only to then hear Lesnar’s music, which was followed by The Beast making his first appearance in WWE since he destroyed John Cena at WrestlePalooza.

Lesnar hit the ring and hit Punk with a suplex and then hit Rhodes with one as well, but Lesnar soon got a taste of his own medicine when Reigns’ music hit. Reigns hasn’t been on WWE TV for a while either, thanks to filming on the Street Fighter film, and he quickly hit the ring to face Lesnar. Lesnar tried to knock him out, but Reigns dodged the punch and hit a Superman Punch, sending Lesnar to the floor.

Reed then attacked Reigns from behind before pulling him towards the ropes so he could hit a Tsunami, but Reigns caught him on the ropes with another Superman Punch and knocked him to the floor. That’s when security came out, bolstered at one point by the NYPD, though the increased security didn’t keep everyone from tearing each other apart. Punk was attacking Paul with a Kendo Stick while Reigns raced by and speared Reed through the barricade.

It was chaos, but amazing chaos, and with the teams now set, this could be one of the best WarGames yet, and even has a chance to be the best if the match delivers. The teams are now Punk, Rhodes, Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs Reed, Breakker, McIntyre, Lesnar, and Paul, and we’ve never seen several of these competitors in a WarGames match previously, so it should be entertaining to say the least.

WWE Survivor Series streams live on ESPN DTC on November 29 at 3:30 PM PT.

