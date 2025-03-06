10 Scariest Episodes of American Horror Story

TV horror shows are pretty rare, but none quite compare to American Horror Story, which has built a rock-solid fan base over 12 seasons (with a 13th already confirmed). Since 2011, the show has stood out for its anthology format and its thought-provoking, unsettling stories. Some characters have become iconic, totally representing what the show is all about, and even a spin-off packed with new stories every episode has won over a huge part of the audience. But really, if there’s one big reason for all this success, it’s Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s knack for creating plots that have made a whole generation love getting scared to death.

Even though some of the more recent seasons have branched out and moved away from pure scares, some episodes definitely nailed that terrifying vibe fans love. So, here are the scariest episodes of American Horror Story.

Murder House – “Piggy Piggy”

fx

American Horror Story kicked off strong with the Murder House plot. Tate is definitely one of the most intriguing characters (no wonder he’s a fan favorite), but even though a big part of his story reflects his messed-up relationship with his family, the consequences of his sociopathy pushed a lot of people to the point where they didn’t know what to think of him after episode 6. That’s when the audience finally sees the tragic school shooting he caused in full detail, showing his dark side in the most horrifying and ruthless way possible. It’s such a traumatic event that it’s hard to process quickly, and when Violet finds out the truth, she ends up struggling with her feelings about her relationship with him. The episode has such a heavy and terrifying vibe.

Cult – “Holes”

fx

Cult is a season that goes beyond just horror – if that’s even possible. Episode 5 is a perfect example of this, showing the real power Kai has over his followers. The exploitation of violence and psychological manipulation is deep here, especially when Beverly convinces Kai to eliminate Bob Thompson, a news anchor who was messing with the coverage of the murders the cult was committing. They break into his house and brutally kill him. To make it even scarier, there’s a chilling scene where Kai tests his followers’ loyalty by making each member of the cult fire a nail gun at the head of RJ, a member seen as weak. On top of that, the episode dives into Kai’s past, including the murder-suicide of his parents and how he and his brothers decided to hide the bodies to keep getting their financial benefits.

Asylum – “The Coat Hanger”

fx

For many, Asylum is at the top of the American Horror Story rankings because it brilliantly manages to balance its narrative. The terror is both explicit and psychological, perfectly capturing what the patients at Briarcliff Manor are going through. In episode 9, Lana discovers she’s pregnant with Oliver Thredson’s child, the killer known as Bloody Face, after being raped by him. This revelation is already disturbing, but it gets way worse when she decides to end the pregnancy using a homemade abortion method. Living up to the episode’s title, Lana uses a coat hanger to perform the abortion, creating a sequence that’s deeply unsettling, distressing, and terrifying because of its graphic nature and her desperation. In the end, she’s unsuccessful, and the story reveals their son as the new Bloody Face, adding a macabre twist to the whole ordeal.

NYC – “Requiem 1981/1987 Part Two”

fx

When American Horror Story decided to dive into real-life events rather than sticking purely to fiction, audiences were given a whole new level of horror – because it was based on real-life terror. In episode 10 of NYC, the show takes full advantage of the season finale by completely focusing on the AIDS crisis that devastated New York’s gay community during the 1980s. Here, the fear doesn’t come from the usual chilling or supernatural elements, but from the haunting reality of the epidemic. In one of the most disturbing scenes, Gino, the investigative journalist, faces the brutal truth of the crisis and the indifference of the authorities. The overwhelming feelings of despair and helplessness are portrayed so powerfully that they can be even more terrifying than any monster. By the end of the episode, the viewer is left with a tight, heavy feeling in their chest.

Murder House – “Smoldering Children”

fx

Finding out that you’re dead without even realizing it is already terrifying, but discovering your decomposed body afterward is on a whole different level. Episode 10 of Murder House brings a mix of emotions that, while deeply sad and hard to confront, are also genuinely horrifying. Very important details about Tate’s past are revealed, like how he set his own father on fire. However, the real shocker comes with a huge plot twist involving Violet – this revelation is enough to make any viewer’s heart stop. It turns out she had been dead for a long time, living as a spirit in the house without knowing it. Tate is the one who shows her where her body is, right after a flashback explaining that Violet had taken her own life, and Tate hadn’t been able to save her in time.

Roanoke – “Chapter 5”

fx

Roanoke definitely has some of the most explicit violence of all the seasons, and episode 5 really digs deep when it comes to triggering fear. It’s revealed that the haunted mansion was built by Edward Philippe Mott, who was sacrificed by Thomasin and her followers. Since then, the house has been passed through various owners, all of whom mysteriously vanished. While that might not sound too horrifying at first, things get much darker in the present. When the house becomes surrounded by the cult led by The Butcher, the danger level rises. Shelby, Matt, and Flora are captured by the Polk family (who are known for their cannibalistic ways), and one of the most disturbing scenes happens when Mama Polk breaks Shelby’s ankle with a hammer. It’s an intense, brutal moment that adds to the overwhelming tension of the episode, making it one of the hardest to stomach.

Coven – “Bitchcraft”

FX

One of the fan-favorite seasons of American Horror Story kicks off with a dark take on witchcraft. In Coven, episode 1 takes us back to the 19th century, introducing Madame LaLaurie, a socialite infamous for her cruelty to enslaved people. After finding out that her daughter had a relationship with one of the enslaved members of the family, she punishes him in the most brutal way possible – putting a bull’s head on him and calling him “The Minotaur.” The character’s sadism and violence are chilling, but the scene itself is incredibly disturbing. However, as if that weren’t enough, as the story shifts to the present, we’re faced with another unsettling moment: Zoe accidentally discovers her supernatural abilities when she unintentionally kills her boyfriend during an intimate moment.

Hotel – “Checking In”

fx

Hotel kicks off with the chilling premise of a place haunted by evil spirits capable of anything, setting the stage for some truly scary episodes. The season doesn’t really introduce anything radically new in terms of the series’ essence, but it does deliver plenty of terror right from the start. In episode 1, we’re thrown into the harshness of its murders, with a heroin-addicted guest killing two people and, more disturbingly, Countess and Donovan slitting a couple’s throats. While it may not be the most horrifying episode for some, the atmosphere of the hotel itself is constantly unsettling. The place is filled with all kinds of ghosts – murderers, rapists, and people who’ve died by suicide. It’s the kind of episode that keeps the viewer on edge, constantly alert, because there’s no sense of security anywhere. Anyone who stays there naively is never seen again.

Freak Show – “Monsters Among Us”

fx

Freak Show says it all in its title, and considering the horror in American Horror Story, the audience is faced with all kinds of aberrations. Many episodes are deeply disturbing, but episode 1 introduces Twisty, the killer clown, as one of the most horrifying and grotesque figures to appear on screen – especially when he reveals what’s under his mask. The way he silently appears and kills his victims is enough to make anyone’s heart stop. The episode also focuses on a brutal attack on a teenager and the kidnapping of a teenage girl and a young boy. After these shocking events, it’s clear that the season won’t be an easy ride. It hits you hard right from the start, setting the tone for all the messed-up stuff that goes down throughout the show.

Asylum – “Tricks and Treats”

fx

Episode 2 of Asylum sets the tone for the entire season. A young man named Jed is brought to Briarcliff Manor after displaying violent behavior, and the staff, led by Sister Jude, suspect demonic possession. They decide to perform an exorcism, which is a mix of psychological terror, body horror, and an oppressive atmosphere of despair. While this is a common horror trope, American Horror Story takes it to a whole new level, creating anxiety with the sheer intensity of the scene. The real twist comes when the demonic entity realizes it’s being expelled and, in a shocking turn, transfers itself to Sister Mary Eunice. This moment is the catalyst that makes everything truly darker.

All seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on Hulu.