A 100-Episode Hit Sci-Fi Show Is Now Streaming in One Place Only

May is a major month for sci-fi on streaming. The mid-2000s Battlestar Galactica reboot just returned to streaming on Paramount+ alongside most of the franchise, and the entirety of NBC’s La Brea can now be found on Netflix. Fans of a standout 2010s sci-fi series can now also stream all 100 episodes of the series after it returned to streaming in one place only this month.

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After falling into the streaming void following its Netflix removal, The 100 returned to streaming on Pluto TV on May 1st. Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, the show follows 100 juvenile delinquents sent back to Earth 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse to determine if it is habitable. The series aptly ran for exactly 100 episodes over its seven-season run on The CW from 2014 until 2020, quickly evolving from a teen drama to a Lord of the Flies-style survival scenario and eventually into a complex space-and-alien epic that garnered a loyal fanbase, sparked numerous shops, and on occasion became the center of significant controversy.

The 100 Is an Addictive Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Series

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If you’re looking for your next binge-watch, then The 100 is definitely the show to check out. The series is absolutely addictive, and while it begins a bit slow and too teen angsty, it finds its stride by the fourth episode and doesn’t slow down with a high-stakes survival story about kids being sent to what should be an uninhabited planet to discover if it’s survivable, only Earth isn’t abandoned. Once they realize they’re not alone, The 100 transforms into constant battles for survival against harsh environments and other human factions, forcing its characters to make impossible choices and sacrifices and ultimately face the question of whether humanity is worth saving.

The entire series is incredibly fast-paced and packed with plenty of plot twists that keep you glued to the screen wondering what will happen next and intense, high-stakes storytelling where no character is truly safe. The show also gives you an abundance of characters to root for paired with pretty great character development throughout the seasons. In terms of overall consensus, The 100 performed incredibly well, averaging a high 93% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes across all seven of its seasons and even earning numerous perfect 100% ratings, including for its three final seasons. Audience consensus is a bit shakier, especially when entering the later seasons, with Season 7 only scoring a 42%.

Other Sci-Fi Titles Now on Pluto TV

Pluto TV has a pretty decent sci-fi lineup freshly streaming this May. In addition to The 100, the free streamer also just stocked all four seasons and 74 episodes of Battlestar Galactica, in addition to the pilot miniseries and two feature films. Pluto TV viewers can also stream movies like Cosmic Sin, The One, Project Almanac, Ultraviolet, War Of The Worlds (2005), and the Jumanji spinoff Zathura: A Space Adventure.

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