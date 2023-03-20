24 Star Kiefer Sutherland Considering Series Reboot Ideas

24 may have ended its run on TV more than a decade ago, but fans of the acclaimed thriller series have never stopped wishing for a Jack Bauer comeback. Now that we’re in the era of reboots and legacy sequels, a return of 24 feels like something that could actually be in the cards. If it’s up to longtime star Kiefer Sutherland, there will be more 24 in the future, even if it doesn’t involve his beloved Jack Bauer character.

“I mean, it was the best time of my life,” Sutherland told EW ahead of this new Paramount+ series, Rabbit Hole. “I was in my early 30s, so I was physically capable. I was not in my 20s, so I was a little smarter – not a whole lot, but a little smarter. And I got to do it for 10 years, which is, I guarantee you, the most stable opportunity that an actor will ever be given. So for all of those reasons, and just the fantastic people that I got to make it with – and by the way, it’s so nice to do something that people like. [Laughs] Because I’ve had the other side, where I’ve done a few things where people are like, ‘Yeah, that sucks.’ I guarantee you the other version is nicer. It was incredibly special for me and I would like to see it continue on.”

The last we saw Jack Bauer, he was being taken into custody by the Russians, in exchange for the freedom of Chloe. An escape from Russia is something that Sutherland has spoken with 24 showrunner Howard Gordon about.

“Howard and I talk all the time and invariably it comes up,” he said. “The idea of him being brought back – I’m just spitballing – I think that’s an interesting idea. You introduce a new cast of people in their effort to get him out, and it lives on from that point. There’s a lot of ways to go about it.”

Sutherland ultimately just wants to see the 24 hour-as-24 episodes story idea come back into play, whether Jack Bauer is involved or not.

“I also think it’s such a great idea to take a 24-hour moment in somebody’s life that is desperate – and that could be a fireman; that could be so many different circumstances,” he continued. “It boggles my mind that someone hasn’t come along and said, ‘Well, we need to do this with it.’ So whether it involves me or not, I just think that to do something in real time is so clever – difficult, but clever – that I find it kind of shocking that it hasn’t manifested itself into something else and/or bigger.”

