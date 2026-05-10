5 Years Later, Netflix’s Canceled Crime Show with A Near-Perfect Score Gets Surprising Return Tease

It’s been five years since the end of this wildly popular Netflix heist series, which had multiple spin-offs and always left fans wanting more. While audiences have so far only gotten spin-off stories, it now seems the series might actually be getting a direct continuation of the narrative that seemingly wrapped up in 2021. The evidence? A cryptic, dramatic stunt revealing its renewal over at Netflix.

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When it came to the reveal of Money Heist’s continuation, Netflix knew it had to step up its announcement game. And that’s how we got thousands of people gathered beside the Guadalquivir River, as a boat packed with people dressed in the iconic red jumpsuits and Dalí masks floated past them while “Bella Ciao,” the song most commonly associated with the show, played over the speakers. Netflix then announced that the upcoming second season of Berlin was not the end of the Money Heist story.

Fans Are Thrilled Over the Announcement of More Money Heist

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The series, which boasts a 94% critics’ rating and centers on a mysterious figure known as The Professor, tells the story of a plan to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history—printing billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. The Professor realizes he can’t do this alone, so he recruits eight people with specific abilities who also have nothing to lose. Taking hostages to ensure their plans’ success, the thieves, made up of Berlin, Tokyo, Denver, Moscow, Rio, Nairobi, Helsinki, and Oslo, begin negotiations with the authorities. But as time goes on, they have no choice but to prepare for a showdown with the police.

“From the first heist for cash to the most artful robbery of the century, including the assault that put tons of gold from the Bank of Spain on the line, the universe of Money Heist has never stopped growing, evolving, and surprising us,” Netflix said in a statement that accompanied the trailer. “But if there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that the revolution NEVER ends. From now on, this is mission control for everything in the Money Heist universe. If you want in on the next plan and don’t want to miss a single move from the gang, this is the place to be. The world of Money Heist continues on Netflix.”

Are you excited for the story that started with Money Heist to continue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans of the series are saying.