Sometimes, a villain can be awful, but that’s a little harder to pull off in a show, considering there’s usually time and room to develop their arc and explore several sides of their personality. That’s why so many people get attached to antagonists, who sometimes are even the most interesting characters in the whole story, arguably more so than the protagonist. And this is especially common in fantasy shows. Have you ever found yourself rooting for one of them?

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Some have understandable reasons for doing what they do, others go through transformations that make you rethink your opinion of them, and there are those who are too charismatic not to steal the spotlight. Whatever the case, these 4 fantasy series do a great job of proving the villain isn’t always the one you want to see lose.

4) Arcane

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When people talk about Arcane, Vi and Jinx are naturally the first characters that come to mind. But there’s also Silco, a villain who is more fascinating once you realize that he’s not entirely wrong about what he wants. The series follows the conflict between Piltover, a wealthy and technologically advanced city, and Zaun, a poorer region left behind by that progress and exploited by those in power. And in this backdrop, Silco is one of the leading figures in Zaun’s resistance against Piltover, willing to do whatever it takes to secure the city’s independence. But what makes him a villain, then? Well, he’s hardly a revolutionary leader who’s only concerned about the well-being of his people.

Silco controls the criminal underworld, spreads a dangerous drug throughout the city, and has no problem getting rid of anyone who stands in his way. Still, it’s hard not to understand his anger when Arcane shows how badly Zaun has been neglected. He has a cause, believes in it, and, at several points, makes arguments that might actually make you question whether Piltover deserves to come out on top. Plus, there’s his relationship with Jinx, which makes you see him in a different light: he comes to see her as his daughter and develops a genuine affection for her, despite being someone who shows very little compassion toward anyone else. He’s the kind of villain whose reasons actually make sense, even when his methods don’t.

3) Shadow and Bone

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Shadow and Bone was canceled before it could fully continue its story, but it still gave us enough of General Kirigan’s (Ben Barnes) arc to understand why some people took his side. Also known as the Darkling, he’s the leader of the Grisha, people with magical abilities who are constantly persecuted and discriminated against in Ravka. When he meets Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young cartographer who discovers she has the power to summon light, he believes he’s finally found someone who can help him destroy the Shadow Fold, a dangerous region that divides the kingdom and is filled with deadly creatures—or at least that’s what he initially wants Alina to believe.

The truth is that Kirigan has his own plans for the young woman’s powers and intends to use the Fold as a weapon to expand his influence. However, what keeps him from being just another villain is that his distrust of ordinary humans comes from a pretty understandable place: he’s spent centuries watching the Grisha being treated like monsters and forced to live in fear of those without powers. So, his desire to protect his people isn’t that wrong. And his arc becomes even better when Shadow and Bone explores his dynamic with Alina, as Kirigan tries to win her over by showing that he understands her insecurities. He simply steals every scene he’s in, and it’s very easy to like him (so much so that even the protagonist takes a while to realize how dangerous he really is).

2) Once Upon a Time

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Here, we’re talking about the kind of charismatic villain who can become the show’s true main character and end up being the audience’s favorite. Once Upon a Time introduces Regina Mills (Lana Parrilla) as the Evil Queen, responsible for casting a curse that transports fairy-tale characters to Storybrooke, a town where nobody remembers who they really are. Her main goal is to destroy Snow White’s (Ginnifer Goodwin) happy ending, whom she blames for a tragedy that changed her life. However, as the episodes reveal more about her past, you can’t help but sympathize with her and understand the resentment toward her mother, the losses she’s experienced, and everything that made her so obsessed with revenge.

That doesn’t mean all her actions are justified, since she has no problem hurting innocent people, but Regina has plenty of depth, and her relationship with Henry (Jared S. Gilmore), her adopted son, is one of the main parts of her character development. She wants to be a good mother, but has to deal with the fact that her own choices keep putting their relationship at risk. And that contradiction is what makes her arc compelling and gives you many reasons to root for her and eagerly look forward to her redemption. Besides, in Once Upon a Time, she doesn’t suddenly become a completely different person overnight either; her evolution takes time, allowing her to grow, but without losing her entertaining personality.

1) The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

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When you watch The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the last thing you expect is to find yourself caring about one of fantasy’s greatest villains, Sauron (and that wouldn’t make much sense). However, when you watch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, your perception of him starts to change, as the show introduces a side of the character that audiences never got to see in the movies. Set thousands of years before Frodo’s journey, the series follows the return of evil forces to Middle-earth, as different races try to stop the Dark Lord (Charlie Vickers) from regaining his power. But Sauron’s arc is carefully planned from the very beginning to make you, alongside Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), like him.

Honestly, how much you end up sympathizing with him depends on how invested you are in the story, how closely you compare The Rings of Power to Tolkien’s original work, and how much you enjoy villains in general. But especially in Season 3, Sauron is incredibly difficult to hate. And yes, part of that might have to do with how he sees Middle-earth, believing he can fix its problems by imposing his own idea of order—but it’s also about the character himself. He’s cruel and manipulative, but he’s also vain, impatient, and full of insecurities. So, basically, you don’t like him because you agree with what he wants to do, but because it’s just so good to watch this powerful, charming, and deeply flawed character try to make everything go his way.