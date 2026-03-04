4 Years After the Last New Episode, the Best Sci-fi Series on TV Finally Gets an Update (And It’s Big)

There have been some truly fantastic Sci-fi shows over the course of the 2020s, including great shows like Silo, Fallout, and the most recent addition to the Sci-Fi TV mix, Pluribus. While those shows and others are continuing to deliver more wins for the genre, the best Sci-fi series on TV has sadly not had a new episode in 4 years. That series just got a big update though, and it’s one that could be the key to ending the drought.

The final episode of The Orville season 3 released on Hulu back in 2022, and ever since, fans have been wondering if a season 4 would ever come to fruition. Nothing has happened in terms of the show’s fourth season becoming a reality so far, but in an interview with THR, show creator Seth MacFarlane revealed that the writing is already done. “I will be honest with you: Season four is written,” MacFarlane said. “It’s just a question of when we have the time to produce it.”

What Is Holding Up The Orville Season 4?

There can be all sorts of hold-ups when it comes to producing a TV series, whether that be casting issues, budget, ratings, or behind-the-scenes drama. In The Orville’s case, it’s none of those, as the main issue with getting a fourth season done is simply time.

MacFarlane said that the 10 scripts are done, so it’s not the writing delaying things. What’s actually delaying the season is the time commitment the show demands and MacFarlane’s stacked plate at the moment. That said, MacFarlane thinks they can move quickly once they do start filming now that the scripts are all complete.

“The 10 scripts are done,” MacFarlane said. “I’m the problem. It’s [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens.”

McFarlane has spoken of the show’s budget and cast contracts possibly being a hurdle to getting another season done, but that doesn’t seem to be a problem now, as MacFarlane also confirmed that Hulu would be ready to move forward on a new season once they can find the time to get it film and produce it. Hopefully, that also means the rest of the crew will be returning, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

At the moment, MacFarlane is doing press for the second season of Ted, and he’s also working on Ted: The Animated Series in addition to his annual work on Family Guy and American Dad. We’ll have to see if The Orville season 4 finally happens, but fans certainly have their fingers crossed it becomes a reality.

