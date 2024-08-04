The Orville Season 4 Reportedly Set to Begin Production In Early 2025

It’s been a long journey for Seth MacFarlane’s live-action sci-fi comedy, The Orville. The series first debuted on Fox in 2017 and after two seasons on the network, the series returned for a third season exclusively on Hulu. Today marks two years since the third season came to an end, and fans have been eager to find out if a fourth one is on the way. As of April, the show had not been officially renewed, but MacFarlane gave a promising update, saying, “There will be more.” While fans have yet to get an official Season 4 announcement, some exciting news just came out of Star Trek Las Vegas.

According to multiple people who attended the convention, The Orville star Scott Grimes shared during a performance that a fourth season of The Orville will begin filming in January 2025. While Hulu has yet to officially announce the renewal, many people who attended Star Trek Las Vegas took to social media to share Grimes’ news.

“Scott Grimes just put out that #TheOrville will start shooting a new season after New Years sometime.” @TrekProfiles tweeted.

The official Twitter account for The Orville hasn’t tweeted since April 2023, but we’ll be keeping an eye our for any updates.

“Right before the strike, it feels like we were going to announce a Season 4,” Grimes shared last year. “I think it’s a better than good possibility that we get to do this again. This is [Seth’s] little child, he loves to do The Orville, and it’d be a shame if we didn’t get to do one more season. So, I would say that I’m optimistic. That’s what I would say.”

“I’m trying to remember what the exact, well-worded polite statement was that Hulu put out… All I can say is the same thing that Hulu said, which is the show is not dead. Nobody has told me that it’s dead from the network, so we’re proceeding under those auspices,” MacFarlane added at the time.

What Will The Orville Season 4 Be About?

Seth MacFarlane in The Orville.

MacFarlane has previously called Season 4 of The Orville a blank slate.

“It’s tough to chart what exactly what a Season 4 would be, because when we started writing Season 3, half the stuff that happened — the shifting of the Alliances, the Kaylon becoming an ally, the Moclans becoming enemies — I never could have predicted. It’s just something that came about in the writers room over time. Certainly we set up threads this year, and most were pretty obvious, that lend themselves to payoffs in a Season 4, but how everything intertwines and evolves and develops…. I don’t even know if we’re picked up!”

Stay tuned for more updates about The Orville.