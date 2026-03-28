5 Months On, AMC Cancels a Major Series After Only 6 Episodes

In what seems to be a growing trend among networks and streaming platforms, another series has been cancelled after only six episodes. This time, the series in question is adjacent to another wildly popular series entering its third season, which is changing its name as the narrative shifts from one character to another. And this officially marks the first time that AMC is cancelling a series set within this particular universe—one that has brought them a ton of revenue and viewership.

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Speaking with Variety, AMC announced it will cancel Talamasca: The Secret Order after just its first season, which had a brief 6-episode run starting in October 2025. The series, another spinoff from Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe—the TV adaptations of her popular novels—follows Guy Anatole. According to the show’s official synopsis, he is nearing the end of law school when a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and shields us from the supernatural, approaches him. When Guy discovers that the Talamasca has been tracking him since childhood, he plunges into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, until now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

It’s a Shocking Decision Considering The Universe’s Popularity

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Alongside Interview with the Vampire, now titled The Vampire Lestat as it enters its third season, and The Mayfair Witches, Talamasca: The Secret Order rounded out The Immortal Universe. And according to AMC, despite the show’s cancellation, fans can expect certain characters to reappear in future projects. “The Talamasca has a storied place within the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, and we expect to see at least some of these characters, and the organization itself, in future expressions of the franchise,” the network said to Variety.

While Talamasca didn’t have its own series of novels, it was instead based on both The Vampire Chronicles and The Mayfair Witches. The Vampire Lestat, based on multiple books in Ann Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, will debut in June and focus on Lestat’s life as he embarks on his musical career, with muses from his past returning to haunt him. With Sam Reid back as the titular Lestat, the third season is sure to be the series’s messiest and rowdiest yet. According to information shared with Deadline, the newest installment will take a deeper look into “Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.”

What are your thoughts on the cancellation of Talamasca: The Secret Order? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.