5 Sword & Sorcery TV Shows That Were Masterpieces From Beginning to End

It’s hard to find high fantasy or sword and sorcery shows that are consistently good, with most of them being cancelled entirely too early or devolving into something that doesn’t even resemble the beginnings of the series. And while there are a ton of offerings in the fantasy department, not all of them even come close to the title of masterpiece.

While calling some of the shows on this list underrated wouldn’t be accurate, at least half of them are. But every single one brought something unique to the genre, either going on to become the most popular of all time, or skirting away into obscurity when it deserved much more time in the limelight.

5) Game of Thrones

If it were possible to only include the first five seasons of Game of Thrones, we’d be doing that. But the fact is that those first five seasons are so good and so iconic that we’re willing to overlook the absolute dumpster fire that the final three became and call the series a must-watch for fantasy fans. Based on the A Song of Ice and Fire series by George RR Martin, Game of Thrones is the series that kicked off the fantasy renaissance. It centers around the Seven Kingdoms and the bloody war that threatens to engulf the entire country in a world without dragons, as Houses continuously usurp the throne in an unending search for power.

4) The Wheel of Time

Cancelled way before its time for reasons that had nothing to do with content or viewership, The Wheel of Time is one of the greatest fantasy shows to ever hit the small screen. Based on a series of books by the same name, Wheel of Time is the story of a woman named Moiraine, a member of a magical organization, who takes five young people on a journey to see if any one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon—a powerful individual prophesied to save the world or destroy it. The show was beautifully done, with an incredible cast and a story that only promised to get more amazing had it been allowed by Prime to continue.

3) Camelot

Another one-season wonder that deserved so much more time than it was allowed. Thanks to production and scheduling challenges, the show that was promising to be one of the best King Arthur adaptations was scrapped after only one season. Starring Jamie Campbell Bower and Eva Green, Camelot begins immediately after the death of King Uther. Merlin puts the secret son of Uther, Arthur, on the throne, a move that enrages his half-sister, Morgan, who believes the throne belongs to her. It’s certainly a more adult take than those we usually see about this particular mythology, and it would have been incredible had it been able to continue.

2) Twilight of the Gods

Twilight of the Gods, an animated project from Zack Snyder, was absolutely incredible; beautifully animated and wonderfully acted, this show deserved way more time than it got (Netflix cancelled it after the second season had already been storyboarded and voice-recorded). The show, which earned a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, centered around a shieldmaiden named Sigrid, who swears revenge on Thor after he interrupts her wedding and slaughters her clan. Eventually, she saves Leif, a mortal king, who falls in love with her and joins her on her mission for vengeance. The pair survives Thor’s wrath before they and a crew of crusaders embark on a merciless mission for revenge against the gods.

1) Xena: Warrior Princess

It’s a classic for a reason—and a shockingly well-written and emotionally evocative one compared to others of its time. Xena: Warrior Princess tells the story of Xena, a reformed warrior who travels around fighting evil alongside her best friend and bard, Gabrielle, who keeps her company and helps her stay on the path of good. The pair go on years’ worth of adventures pulled straight from mythology, with fight scenes that are more fun than they have any right to be. It’s campy, but incredibly earnest, managing to balance the silly nature with darker themes in a way that pushes the boundaries of the time it was made in.

