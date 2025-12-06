5 Years On, All 4 Seasons of An Acclaimed Sitcom From a Simpsons Star Quietly Hits Netflix

A hit with audiences and critics alike, with Season 1 earning itself a 94% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer and a 95% on the Popcornmeter, it’s rare that a sitcom performs this well. It’s funny and doesn’t take itself too seriously, but also doesn’t sacrifice heart in the search for comedy. Coupled with knockout performances by Hank Azaria, of The Simpsons fame, as well as Amanda Peet (Your Friends and Neighbors, Saving Silverman, and Togetherness), Netflix has quietly added an absolutely delightful show to its platform—with four seasons perfect for binging.

Brockmire, starring Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet, centers on the embarrassing fall of major league baseball announcer Jim Brockmire after he discovers his wife’s serial infidelity, which leads to a meltdown on air as well as a decade away from the announcing booth. Attempting to revive and reclaim both his reputation and career, Brockmire returns to the world of announcing, settling down in the broken-down locale of Morristown and announcing for their minor league baseball team, the Morristown Frackers. His arrival inspires complicated feelings in the team’s owner, Julia James, who is both hard-headed and hard-drinking, as well as the team’s intern, Charles, who is equal parts terrified and inspired by Brockmire.

Brockmire Earned Its Critically Acclaimed Status

Joyce Slaton of Common Sense Media called the series “dirty, naughty, yet surprisingly sweet,” saying, “It’s a perfectly relatable nightmare — one terrible moment of your life preserved, blown up, the veil through which everyone views Brockmire. No wonder he’s buried his formerly successful life in desperation. Nowhere to go but up — and by the looks of it, that’s where Brockmire‘s headed. Hope he’s as fun to watch when he’s on a roll as when he’s getting kicked when he’s down.” Sonia Saraiya of Variety says, “It’s one part sports inspiration story, another part Lifetime movie about finding love in a small town, but mostly it’s an assured, character-driven comedy, with a kind of raw humor that’s less vulgar than it is painfully intimate.”

It has more depth than you might think it’s initially capable of. While Brockmire is very much a comedy, there’s a surprising amount of relatability and vulnerability that really drive the story forward. Alongside those more vulnerable moments are amazing performances by all of the cast, making Brockmire a show that you really don’t want to miss.

