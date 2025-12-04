Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Streaming Services This Weekend (December 5th)

With another weekend upon us, all of the major streaming services are planning to release a ton of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu, and Paramount+ all have new additions set to arrive over the next few days.
The weekend kicked off a little early on Thursday with Netflix debuting the first season of its high profile new Western series The Abandons, which stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey. The service will follow up that series with a major original movie on Friday, in the form of the George Clooney and Adam Sandler-starring film Jay Kelly.
Prime Video will also be getting a boost to its movie lineup this weekend, as it adds one of the better films from 2025 (which was previously only available on Peacock). The Phoenician Scheme, the latest film from director Wes Anderson, hits Prime Video on Friday morning.
You can check out all of this weekend’s streaming additions below!
Thursday, December 4th
NETFLIX
A Lot Like Christmas
Forrest Gump
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls (2024)
The Abandons — NETFLIX SERIES
The Believers: Season 2 (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
Fugue State 1986 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
I Wish You Had Told Me (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Lali: Time to Step Up (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
About Face, Season 1 (TLC)
Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Season 1 (HGTV)
Dunkman, Season 1
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1D (Max Original)
Architecton (A24)
It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (HBO Original)
HULU
I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Didi
National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1
Christmas in Nashville (NBC)
Friday, December 5th
NETFLIX
Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Love and Wine (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
The Making of Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The New Yorker at 100 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
The Price of Confession (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Owning Manhattan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) – Premiere
Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts – Premiere
HBO MAX
Batwheels, Season 3A (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 205 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 247 (HGTV)
The Family McMullen (2025)
HULU
The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere
Inheritance (2025)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
PARAMOUNT+
Transformers: EarthSpark specials
PRIME VIDEO
The Phoenician Scheme (2025)
ONE Championship (2025)
TUBI
A Mother’s Confession
Saturday, December 6th
DISNEY+
Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson – Premiere
HULU
Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1
The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2
My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18
1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1
Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6
PRIME VIDEO
Surely Tomorrow (2025)
Sunday, December 7th
NETFLIX
Babylon
Cast Away
HBO MAX
The Christmas Showdown (OWN)
PEACOCK
Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)
TUBI
Emily the Criminal