Everything Coming to Netflix & Other Streaming Services This Weekend (December 5th)

With another weekend upon us, all of the major streaming services are planning to release a ton of new movies and TV shows to their lineups. Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, Hulu, and Paramount+ all have new additions set to arrive over the next few days.

The weekend kicked off a little early on Thursday with Netflix debuting the first season of its high profile new Western series The Abandons, which stars Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey. The service will follow up that series with a major original movie on Friday, in the form of the George Clooney and Adam Sandler-starring film Jay Kelly.

Prime Video will also be getting a boost to its movie lineup this weekend, as it adds one of the better films from 2025 (which was previously only available on Peacock). The Phoenician Scheme, the latest film from director Wes Anderson, hits Prime Video on Friday morning.

You can check out all of this weekend’s streaming additions below!

Thursday, December 4th

NETFLIX

A Lot Like Christmas

Forrest Gump

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls (2024)

The Abandons — NETFLIX SERIES

The Believers: Season 2 (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

Fugue State 1986 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Wish You Had Told Me (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Lali: Time to Step Up (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

About Face, Season 1 (TLC)

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Season 1 (HGTV)

Dunkman, Season 1

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1D (Max Original)

Architecton (A24)

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (HBO Original)

HULU

I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

PEACOCK

Didi

National Heads-Up Poker Championship, Season 1

Christmas in Nashville (NBC)

Friday, December 5th

NETFLIX

Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Love and Wine (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

The Making of Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The New Yorker at 100 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

The Price of Confession (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Owning Manhattan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

The Great Christmas Light Fight (Season 13) – Premiere

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts – Premiere

HBO MAX

Batwheels, Season 3A (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 205 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 247 (HGTV)

The Family McMullen (2025)

HULU

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere

Inheritance (2025)

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 3 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

PARAMOUNT+

Transformers: EarthSpark specials

PRIME VIDEO

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

ONE Championship (2025)

TUBI

A Mother’s Confession

Saturday, December 6th

DISNEY+

Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson – Premiere

HULU

Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18

1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1

Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6

PRIME VIDEO

Surely Tomorrow (2025)

Sunday, December 7th

NETFLIX

Babylon

Cast Away

HBO MAX

The Christmas Showdown (OWN)

PEACOCK

Reality Hot Seat – Premiere (Peacock Original)

TUBI

Emily the Criminal