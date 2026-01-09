The Most Exciting Superhero TV Show of 2026 Isn’t From Marvel or DC

2026 is shaping up to be a big year for Marvel and DC, with films like Avengers: Doomsday and Supergirl ramping up the enthusiasm surrounding both franchises — but the most exciting superhero show of the year won’t be from either of them. That doesn’t mean there are no TV series joining either franchise. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is slated to hit Disney+ in March, and Vision Quest and Lanterns are among the other superhero projects expected in 2026. Each of these is promising in its own right, but none compare to one upcoming release that’s sure to steal the show later this year.

Even with the DCU reinventing itself and the MCU leaning on tried-and-true formulas, there’s been a lot of superhero fatigue in recent years. The best superhero shows of 2025 — and the 2020s overall — are the ones going against the grain, and some aren’t connected to large franchises like Marvel and DC. One such series returns in 2026, and it’s poised to be the biggest addition to the genre this year. Well, on television, at least.

The Boys Season 5 Is the Most Exciting Superhero TV Show of 2026

Although Marvel and DC have exciting lineups for 2026, The Boys Season 5 is going to be the most memorable superhero show of the year. For one, the Prime Video series is consistently one-upping itself. This is its final outing, so it’s almost certain to go big. And as it’s paying off years’ worth of storytelling, it should be more satisfying than projects just getting off the ground or those in the middle of their runs. The Boys Season 4’s ending laid the groundwork for an explosive ending, raising the stakes higher than ever before. There’s a lot to look forward to, from the resistance’s looming showdown with Homelander to the Supernatural reunion confirmed to be happening.

The Boys‘ social and political commentary is also bound to be more hard-hitting than ever heading into its final season, and that’s saying something after Season 4. With the show consistently grounding its story in real-world issues, it’s even more likely to be at the center of the conversation in 2026. That’s not something that’s been true for so many recent MCU and DCU shows (with Peacemaker being the most notable exception).

The Boys Has Been Outshining Marvel & DC for Years

It’s no surprise that The Boys Season 5 is going to dominate superhero television in 2026, as the series has been outshining Marvel and DC for years. Edgy, trope-defying superhero stories have become hugely popular, and The Boys is at the center of that. It’s riffing on these big franchises at a time when people are growing disenchanted with them, and it’s delivering timely commentary in the process. In addition to those strengths, the story itself is compelling. Viewers have grown attached to the show’s flawed heroes over the years, which means they’ll be tuning in to learn what becomes of them. Fortunately, they don’t have much longer to wait.

The Boys Season 5 premieres on Prime Video on April 8, 2026.

