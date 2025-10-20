7 Years After a Disappointing Final Episode, A Major Sci-fi Reboot Delivers Good News to Fans

Filmmaker Ryan Coogler has proven multiple times now that he not only can deliver iconic original stories in Hollywood, but has the right perspective to bring beloved adaptations to the world too. Even before he gave the world the iconic Black Panther feature film and made an entire corner for himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Coogler successfully revitalized the Rocky series with his Creed legacy-sequel. Both of these have delivered a major creative spark to both franchises and now Coogler is poised to do the same with a beloved sci-fi TV series in desperate need of it.

Seven years ago, The X-Files wrapped up its eleventh season, and with it delivered an episode that has served as the final tale of the series for some time. This episode rewrote major swaths of the show’s mythology, killed off fan favorite characters, and pulled off a pretty disrespectful change to Scully’s character. It’s been the final note for the series for some time, and left a sour taste in many fan’s mouths. The good news is that Coogler, one of the better franchise whisperers in Hollywood, is taking the reins of the series, and his personal connection to the show might make sure this lives up to his other reboots.

Ryan Coogler’s The X-Files Reboot Is Approaching the Material With Fans in Mind

Speaking with Variety about the project, which has had more than a few rumors pop up since Coogler became attached to it overa year ago, the Sinners director revealed what made him sign up for the project, and it should really excite fans.

“Like my relationship with ‘Rocky’ with my dad, ‘The X-Files’ is one of those things with my mom,” Coogler revealed. “My mom means the world to me — she’s actually here tonight — so this is a big one for me. I want to do right by her and the fans. My mom has read some of the stuff I wrote for it. She’s fired up.”

What we can glean from this is that Coogler has a clear reverance for The X-Files. Given the clear adoration that he had for Rocky that was visible in Creed, this feels like Coogler’s way of letting X-Files fans know that everything is going to work out for the series in the end. It will be tough for some to get back into The X-Files after Season 11 concluded with one of its most divisive episodes, but Coogler seems primed to have figured out a way back into it that will satisfy longtime fans. Assuming that Mama Coogler’s response to the new material aligns with other fans, The X-Files may be in the best shape it’s been since the mid-90s.

All of that said there are major questions about the new X-Files series that have yet to be revealed in any form, namely, will David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson reprise their roles of Mulder and Scully? The latter has indicated she’s spoken with Coogler about the series, so hope remains, but casting itself is one that has been a further question mark. Coogler had one more tease for the series, reacting to rumors that Danielle Deadwyler will be the lead for the series, noting he could “neither confirm or deny” such a development. One more thing that fans should keep in mind, especislly if they still feel burned by the revival of the show, is that series creator Chris Carter has given his blessing to the reboot of the series (and confirmed that he’s not involved in any capacity).