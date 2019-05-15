Stranger Things: The Upside Down LEGO Set is Available Now

Netflix and LEGO have teamed up to produce one of the most interesting LEGO sets that we’ve seen in a very long time. We would even go so far as to say it’s one of the coolest sets LEGO has ever made. Behold the 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set, which explores the Byers’ house and the supernatural world of the Upside Down – and can be flipped to display either side!

This outstanding Stranger Things set clocks in at 2,287 pieces and includes eight minifigures: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper, and the Demogorgon. It will get a general release on June 1st, but you don’t have to wait that long. In fact, you absolutely shouldn’t wait that long because this is going to be an extremely popular release. If you want to get your hands on it starting today, May 15th, here’s what you need to know…

The LEGO 75810 Stranger Things: The Upside Down set is available to order right here for LEGO VIP members starting today priced at $199.99, which is actually pretty reasonable for a set of this magnitude. If you aren’t a VIP member yet, you can remedy that right here. Signing up is easy and free, so there’s no reason to try your luck after June 1st. We wouldn’t be surprised if this set quickly becomes difficult to find outside of very high priced eBay listings.

In addition to the clever concept of the design, LEGO went all out with the details. They even went so far as to add a light-up alphabet wall in the living room. Below you’ll find a retro-style video highlighting the major features from the set along with an official breakdown.

This LEGO Stranger Things toy includes 8 instantly recognizable Stranger Things minifigures from the hit Netflix original series: Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, Joyce Byers, Chief Jim Hopper and the Demogorgon.

The Byers’ house features a front porch with furniture, living room, dining room and Will’s bedroom.

The living room features authentic details from the series, like the alphabet wall with a light-up function, couch, coffee table, telephone, axe, ‘have you seen me?’ flyer stickered element and a bear trap to catch the Demogorgon.

Will’s bedroom plays a central role in the series, which this model faithfully replicates, including details like Will’s boombox, bed, desk, desk lamp, drawings and movie posters.

The dining room includes an armchair, boxes that store Christmas lights, fantasy game rule book stickered element and a potted plant.

The attic space includes a Mind Flayer drawing stickered element and a wizard hat for ‘Will the Wise’.

The Upside Down set captures the look and feel from the Netflix original series, including creepy vines, dark coloring and a dilapidated look.

Chief Jim Hopper’s police truck includes a removable roof for easy access to the interior and a pumpkin element as a reminder of Season 2.

Accessory elements include Lucas’ slingshot and flashlight, Dustin’s walkie-talkie and compass, Mike’s flashlight and walkie-talkie, Hopper’s coffee mug, Joyce’s flashlight and drawing of ‘Will the Wise’, and Eleven’s waffle.

