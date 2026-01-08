A Beloved Crime Drama Is Leaving Netflix (& Time Is Running Out to Binge It)

One of the great things about streaming is that the platforms make it easier than ever to binge watch your favorite shows, be they newer offerings or beloved older favorites that have been off traditional television for years. The flipside to that, however, is that each month streamers change up their programming, and while that means a wealth of new shows and movies come available, it also means that others depart and for one popular crime drama, its departure from Netflix is coming up fast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix released their programming update for January recently and revealed that all five seasons of Prison Break are leaving the streamer on January 29th. That means that fan have just a few weeks left to binge the Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller starring series — but it’s well worth the time investment.

Prison Break Was a Major Hit When It Originally Aired — And Has Done Well on Netflix, Too

Debuting in 2005, Prison Break centered around two brothers, Lincoln Burros (Purcell) and Michael Scofield (Miller). When Lincoln is sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit, Micheal comes up with what might be the craziest plan you can imagine: get himself arrested so he can work out an elaborate escape plan via the information that he’s tattooed on his body. Season 1 of the Fox series was a huge hit for the network, giving them their highest ratings in nearly a decade. It also got the show’s first season order upped from 13 episodes to 22 and the show remained popular for pretty much its entire run.

While the show’s premise was a little wild, the series was very well put together and featured a lot of great actors and performances. Peter Stomare, William Fitchner, Robert Knepper, Robin Tunney, and many more all appeared at various points in the series. The series does eventually begin to move away from the core focus of breaking out of prison and initially ended after four seasons in 2009 but was brought back for a nine-episode fifth season in 2017. When the series arrived on Netflix in 2024, the series immediately hit the top of the streamer’s charts, reinforcing the series’ fan-favorite status. Now, those wanting to watch it through once more have just a few more week to do so as it’s unclear if the series will be heading to another streamer or when it might return to Netflix again.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!