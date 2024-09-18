AMC's Talamasca Series Adds The Dark Knight, Prison Break Actor to Cast

AMC's The Talamasca, the third series in the network's Anne Rice Immortal Universe, has added another member to its cast. On Tuesday, the network announced that The Dark Knight and Prison Break actor William Fichtner has joined in the series regular role of Jasper. Fichtner joins previously announced Nicholas Denton who was recently cast as lead Guy Anatole. The six-episode series, which was greenlit back in June, is expected to arrive on the network sometime in 2025. Production is scheduled to get underway next month.

According to the announcement, Fichtner's Jasper is described as "a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse. Though his motives and methods are cloaked in shadow, his charm and righteous sense of purpose are as dangerous as the power he's pursuing." Anne Rice's The Talamasca is executive produced by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty. Hancock is also set to direct with he and Lafferty serving as co-showrunners. Mark Johnson, who oversees all of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC, produces.

As was noted above, Fichtner joins Denton in the series, which will "focus on the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe." Fichtner has had an extensive career in film and television with credits such as Armageddon, Crash, and The Dark Knight and televisions series including Prison Break, Entourage, Crossing Lines, and Mom.

"This is a story we've been developing and wanting to tell from the earliest moments of this franchise, focused on a fascinating and compelling secret society that has already appeared in both of our existing Anne Rice series, the Talamasca," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "As with all of these shows, we are thrilled to have such a high level of talent involved, represented here by John Lee Hancock and Mark Lafferty, and of course working closely with producer Mark Johnson as the creative head of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe."

As for AMC's larger Immortal Universe, The Talamasca isn't the only series that is expected in 2025. Mayfair Witches is set to return for its second season in 2025 as well with that series continuing the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario) who, in Season 1, unwittingly gave birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston.) Season 2 will see Rowan determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family. Additionally, Interview With the Vampire was renewed for a third season on the network, though it is currently unclear when that series will return.

Anne Rice's The Talamasca is expected to debut sometime in 2025 on AMC.