Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Outrages Viewers With Racist Scene

For many, Thanksgiving day isn’t quite complete without a hearty helping of TV viewing, whether it be a football game or the latest Macy’s parade. On Wednesday night, ABC kicked off the festivities by airing the classic animated special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The hour-long short film often makes audiences feel pretty nostalgic, as they watch Charlie Brown and his group of friends celebrate what they’re thankful for. But if social media is any indication, one element of the special – which initially aired in 1973 – continues to be a source of ire.

The special revolves around a somewhat-impromptu holiday meal for the Peanuts gang, after Peppermint Patty invites herself and several others to Charlie Brown and Sally’s house. Even though Charlie and Sally are planning to spend Thanksgiving at their grandmother’s, they eventually decide to have two Thanksgivings, with the help of Linus, Woodstock, and Snoopy. They then cook a meal of their take on Thanksgiving fare – which includes butter toast, jelly beans, and various other forms of junk food – and begin to eat it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At that point, things begin to take a turn for the controversial, due to the peculiar seating arrangements of the dinner. Franklin, the one and only person of color in the core group of characters, is placed on a completely different side of the table from the rest of his friends. He also happens to be seated in a lawn chair, while the rest of the kids are sitting on proper furniture.

The scene courts controversy nearly every time the special airs on television, with many pointing out the racist (unintentional or otherwise) undertones of Franklin having to sit by himself. This year appears to be no exception, as audience members have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the moment.

What do you think of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving‘s infamous scene? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

It’s a Surprise

I forgot how racist the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is. — Punkass (@YoItsMeDJ) November 28, 2019

Oop

I’m here for an hour of Charlie Brown slander! This is the one where nobody sat next to Franklin, right?



I call this the “You’re A Racist Charlie Brown” episode. #CharlieBrownThanksgiving — Somebody’s Role Model (@TooDeepNot2Deep) November 28, 2019

Every Year

This bothers me every year when I watch Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving Special…did my mans Franklin wild greasy pic.twitter.com/hJpQgzyVPH — Neo (@ImMrAllen) November 28, 2019

When You Realize It

y’all ever notice in the charlie brown thanksgiving special that everybody has a normal chair except the black boy? they gave him a beach chair — Tori of Arc 🦋 (@bigbeeeee_) November 28, 2019

A Lot of Feelings

I knew they did my man Franklin dirty but maybe I never really watched before. Didn’t realize that Charlie Brown Thanksgiving kinda sucks all around. — Extraterrestrial Invitation ✊🏾👩🏾‍🚀👸🏾 (@TahiraMahdi) November 28, 2019

An Annual Occasion

It’s that time of year again were my dad talks about how racist the Charlie Brown dinner is for having Franklin on one side of the table and everyone else and the dog is on the other pic.twitter.com/JFjrlEjpwo — Kaysonc (@Kaysonc1) November 28, 2019

Get Out