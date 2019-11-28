TV Shows

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Outrages Viewers With Racist Scene

For many, Thanksgiving day isn’t quite complete without a hearty helping of TV viewing, whether it be a football game or the latest Macy’s parade. On Wednesday night, ABC kicked off the festivities by airing the classic animated special A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The hour-long short film often makes audiences feel pretty nostalgic, as they watch Charlie Brown and his group of friends celebrate what they’re thankful for. But if social media is any indication, one element of the special – which initially aired in 1973 – continues to be a source of ire.

The special revolves around a somewhat-impromptu holiday meal for the Peanuts gang, after Peppermint Patty invites herself and several others to Charlie Brown and Sally’s house. Even though Charlie and Sally are planning to spend Thanksgiving at their grandmother’s, they eventually decide to have two Thanksgivings, with the help of Linus, Woodstock, and Snoopy. They then cook a meal of their take on Thanksgiving fare – which includes butter toast, jelly beans, and various other forms of junk food – and begin to eat it.

At that point, things begin to take a turn for the controversial, due to the peculiar seating arrangements of the dinner. Franklin, the one and only person of color in the core group of characters, is placed on a completely different side of the table from the rest of his friends. He also happens to be seated in a lawn chair, while the rest of the kids are sitting on proper furniture.

The scene courts controversy nearly every time the special airs on television, with many pointing out the racist (unintentional or otherwise) undertones of Franklin having to sit by himself. This year appears to be no exception, as audience members have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the moment.

What do you think of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving‘s infamous scene? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

