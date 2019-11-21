Tom Hardy’s A Christmas Carol Gets New Trailer, Release Date

The holiday movie season has arguably already begun, with quite a lot of festive programming hitting the big and small screen. For many, A Christmas Carol remains one of the most iconic holiday stories year-after-year — and a new adaptation is fast approaching. FX recently released a new trailer for their upcoming take on A Christmas Carol, which is set to air in a miniseries format. The miniseries will serve as a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic novel, with Venom and Mad Max actor Tom Hardy, who also executive produces the project, playing a currently-undisclosed role. Along with the trailer is the reveal that the miniseries will begin on December 19th at 7:30/6:30 CT.

The A Christmas Carol miniseries will star Guy Pearce as Ebenezer Scrooge, Andy Serkis as Ghost of Christmas Past, Stephen Graham as Jacob Marley, Charlotte Riley as Lottie, Joe Alwyn as Bob Cratchit, Vinette Robinson as Mary Crachit, Jason Flemyng as Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Kayvan Novak as Ali Baba, Lenny Rush as Tiny Tim, and Johnny Harris as Franklin Scrooge.

A Christmas Carol will be written by Steven Knight, who previously wrote on Hardy’s other period pieces Peaky Blinders and Taboo. The project is executive-produced by Knight, Hardy, and Ridley Scott, and directed by Nick Murphy.

“It’s gonna be three one-hours,” Knight previously told Collider. “it’s largely done in terms of the script. We’re planning to shoot this year and hopefully get it on the screen for Christmas.”

The miniseries is the first in a proposed line of Dickens adaptations, which would cover the writer’s iconic repertoire.

“What I’m planning to do is adapt five Dickens books – A Christmas Carol plus four novels – and do it over a period of six or seven years and have a repertory of actors,” Knight explained. “I think we’ll get the best actors in the world, hopefully, to take part because the Dickens characters are so great and just do like [David] Copperfield and Oliver Twist and Great Expectations and do them in a modern way. Not really in a Taboo way, but sort of like that.”

As mentioned above, A Christmas Carol will debut on December 19th at 7:30/6:30 CT on FX.