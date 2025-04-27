Dexter: Resurrection Teases Return of Iconic Ritual Absent Since Season 7

A new set photo from Dexter: Resurrection is teasing the return of one of Dexter’s iconic trademarks. Dexter is a show that has a lot of iconic elements and one suddenly goes missing, it is incredibly noticeable. The music, the colorful characters, and of course, Dexter’s various rituals all make up some of the most important pieces of the show. The Showtime series largely kept all of this carefully in tact through its initial eight season run and even made an effort to recapture that magic with the prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin. Although it’s a new cast, some of the sets, music, and overall tone of the show is ripped straight out of the OG series.

However, a limited revival series called Dexter: New Blood did away with a lot of things that made the show feel familiar. There will still some touches of it, but it was intentionally trying to be a very different kind of show. While that doesn’t mean Dexter: New Blood was bad, it did sadden some fans. The show took place in a brand new setting largely with new characters and the overall structure of the show being changed. There were only a handful of kills in New Blood and very few of them actually followed Dexter’s proper killing ritual. However, it looks like the new sequel series Dexter: Resurrection may be a return to form.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Feature Dexter’s Blood Slides

A brand new photo from Dexter: Resurrection producer and writer Scott Reynolds shows a bunch of blood slides being created by the props department on the set of the show. The blood slides are arguably one of Dexter’s most iconic rituals. Before killing someone, Dexter will cut their cheek and take a sample of their blood to put on a small glass tablet. It then goes into a box of other slides, serving as trophies for him to remember all of the people he has killed. Dexter eventually stopped taking blood slides in Season 7 as a broken one led to him nearly being arrested, so Dexter destroyed his entire collection.

In Dexter: New Blood, Dexter broke his decade long abstinence from killing in the first episode. He had to create a makeshift kill room and even took a blood slide from his victim using broken glass. However, he noted that he was an “evolving monster” and was done with trophies like blood slides going forward. So, why the change of heart in Dexter: Resurrection?

It’s entirely possible the blood slides in this set photo are not Dexter’s. They could be a copy cat killer or perhaps even Harrison’s who may now be following in his footsteps. The blood slides are a bit messier than Dexter’s previous ones, which could highlight a lack of experience. However, this could also be because these are works in progress from the blood department and aren’t the ones they wanted to use on-screen.

As of right now, we are still largely being kept in the dark about this show. However, a recent interview with Michael C. Hall confirms that Dexter: Resurrection will be a “new beginning” and a “second chance” for the franchise. It seems like everyone involved with the show really wants to nail this new series after the widely hated ending of the original show and the divisive nature of New Blood. Whether or not they actually stick that landing remains to be seen, but it seems like everyone is giving it their all.

It also helps that Dexter: Resurrection is planned to have multiple seasons, something that New Blood didn’t have. It seems like there’s a long-term commitment to this show and therefore, no need to rush things to give it a definitive ending.

Dexter: Resurrection is expected to release in June. Are you excited for the new show? Let me know in the comments.