A Great Fantasy Sitcom Remake Is Finally Back With New Episodes on Paramount+ Tonight

Paramount+ subscribers are just hours away from the return of a fan-favorite fantasy sitcom remake. The streamer has been growing its content lineup throughout February and is now making a few final additions before kickstarting March with a round of new arrivals. Among the final arrivals of the month is a hit show that is set to return two months after it entered its mid-season hiatus.

CBS’ hit sitcom Ghosts is officially back from its mid-season break tonight! The show is an adaptation of the original British series of the same name and stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a young couple who move into a mansion inhabited by ghosts that only she can see. The Ghosts Season 5 mid-season premiere, titled “The Others,” drops on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 26th and will be available to stream live for Paramount+ Premium subscribers or the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers. The episode features the arrival of new spirits from a ghost’s past and sees Trevor and Patience continuing to navigate their relationship.

CBS’ Ghosts Is One of the Best Modern Sitcoms

If you’re on the fence about Ghosts, do yourself a favor and give it a shot. The series is one of the best network comedies currently on TV, and it offers a unique and spirited premise that is charming, cozy, and surprisingly touching. The show perfectly balances the laugh-out-loud comedy that stems from the chaos of living with a quirky group of ghosts from different eras with emotional moments as it peels back their layers to reveal their backstories and humanity. The series also managed to carve out its own identity as an adaptation of the original BBC series, maintaining the same premise while also focusing on faster-paced, ensemble-driven storytelling and a more feel-good, cozy atmosphere.

Ghosts is something of an unexpected hit, consistently ranking as a top comedy and earning rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Season 5 has managed to largely maintain that momentum, even if it is beginning show signs of wear. Season 5 has continued to deepen the hilarious relationships of the existing ghosts while expanding the world with new chaotic entities, like Patience and Carol, raising the stakes and presenting new obstacles. It’s also delivered some great episodes, like the two-part Christmas special. The season also holds fresh critic and audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, though it lacks ratings, and has been described by viewers as a “binge-worthy” season that maintains “the feel of an old sitcom.”

Will There Be a Ghosts Season 6?

Fans can relax while watching Ghosts Season 5 without having to worry about the show’s future. Ghosts is already guaranteed to return for Season 6 after the comedy was handed a two-season order back in Season 4, promising its longevity at least through the 2026-2027 television season. Its future beyond that remains up in the air. For comparison, the original BBC Ghosts ran for a total of five seasons, with a special 7-minute-long episode releasing just a few months after its conclusion for the British charity Comic Relief, so the American version is already set to surpass the original.

Ghosts returns for its Season 5 mid-season premiere on CBS and for Paramount+ Premium subscribers on February 26th at 8:30 p.m. ET. New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays.

