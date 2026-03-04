A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Officially Casts Its 3 Biggest New GOT Characters (Including Tywin Lannister’s Grandmother)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is in the works, and some new faces are joining Dunk and Egg on their next adventure. The ending to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 saw the two main characters heading off for pastures new, with plans to head to Dorne, and then elsewhere from there, in what will be a story largely disconnected from the tourney at Ashford Meadow. The next installment of the show will adapt George R.R. Martin’s The Sworn Sword, and HBO has now cast the major players from that book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As confirmed by the official Game of Thrones account on X, Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will include Lucy Boynton as Lady Rohanne, Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield, and Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey. They join the only two confirmed returning actors for the sophomore outing, Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, aka Aegon Targaryen. Check out the official announcement below:

Every journey needs new companions.



Lucy Boynton (Lady Rohanne), Babou Ceesay (Ser Bennis), and Peter Mullan (Ser Eustace Osgrey) join #AKOTSK for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/yWDxa0CWvP — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 4, 2026

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2’s New Cast & Characters Explained

Image via HBO

The Sworn Sword is a rather contained story, even smaller in scope than The Hedge Knight, which served as the basis of the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Set around a year and a half after the tourney, it finds Dunk and Egg at a stronghold named Standfast in the Reach, where they’re in service of an older knight called Ser Eustace Osgrey. This takes place during the time of a great dought in Westeros, and the pair become involved in a petty dispute between Osgrey and his local rival, Lady Rohanne Webber. Here’s a breakdown of the new cast and characters:

Peter Mullan as Ser Eustace Osgrey

Ser Eustace is an elderly knight who rules at the small castle Stanfast in the Reach. His appearance is marked by his white hair, gray moustache, and broad stature; his personality is one of wounded pride and a firm stubbornness. He had once been friendly with House Webber, but the years have since divided them through various disputes, some of which connects back to the Blackfyre Rebellion (in which Eustace lost his three sons). Because of this, he employs hedge knights as a means of service and protection, which includes Ser Bennis and, now, Ser Duncan the Tall.

Mullan is a Scottish actor whose career started out in the late 1980s/early 1990s, with appearances in the Danny Boyle movies Shallow Grave and Trainspotting among his most notable early credits. He’s also no stranger to the fantasy genre, having played King Durin III in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, while he’s also appeared in another major HBO production as James Delos in Westworld. Mullan is 66-years-old, which gives an indication of Osgrey’s own age in the series.

Lucy Boynton as Lady Rohanne Webber

The Lady of Coldmoat, a castle not too far from Standfast, Rohanne Webber has been involved with the Osgreys in some way for pretty much her entire life, though we’ll not get into that backstory too much here for sake of spoilers. Described as being short and having red hair, she’s also someone with a fierce demeanour and someone not to be crossed (or at least, that’s what she wants people to think). Her nickname is the Red Widow, with claims she has attained power through witchcraft and poisoning those closest to her. Later in life, she marries Lord Gerold Lannister, and they have a son, Tytos, who is the father of Game of Thrones‘ Tywin.

Lucy Boynton’s career started in the mid-2000s, but she’s perhaps best known for playing Mary Austin, who has a relationship with Freddie Mercury, in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Other major roles since then include Proust Barbie in Barbie, Allison Adams in Gypsy, and Astrid Sloan in The Politician. She’s also returning to the world of iconic musician bipoics with the part of Jane Asher in Sam Mendes’ The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield

Bennis is a hedge knight like Ser Duncan the Tall (or at least, like Dunk claims to be, though we don’t know the truth of that). Dunk had previously met him while a squire for Ser Arlan of Pennytree, where Bennis was rude to him and, in The Sworn Sword, he’s noted for being rude to Egg as well. His personality, honor, and valor (or lack thereof) stand in stark contrast to Dunk, and he’s described as never washing and having rotting teeth.

Babou Ceesay is the actor tasked with taking on the role, and he is no stranger to genre fare on TV. He appeared as Pilgrim in Into The Badlands, and as Kumi Morrow in Alien: Earth. His other credits include Shardlake, Guerrilla, and a minor part as Lieutenant Sefla in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 is expected to release on HBO and HBO Max in 2027. All six episodes of Season 1 are now streaming on HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!