A Toy Store Near You Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

The Nacelle Company is bringing back A Toy Store Near You for two more seasons. The studio has greenlit A Toy Store Near You for its fourth and fifth seasons. The Nacelle Company is the same studio behind Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, Behind The Attraction on Disney+, Down To Earth with Zac Efron, and History’s . It also announced last week that it’s getting into the toy business. The Nacelle Company’s founder, Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, Behind The Attraction, CW’s Discontinued), directs the series, which shines a spotlight on toy stores and donates the majority of its profit back to those stores. “We’re proud to produce a show that honors the hardworking, resilient and incredible people that keep the vintage toy community running,” he says.

Timed with the renewal announcement, The Nacelle Company released “a very special episode” of A Toy Store Near You spotlighting RePete’s Collectibles in Belmont, New Hampshire, owned by Peter Swain and Jeanne Blair. A Toy Store Near You inspired the couple to open a new store in their hometown. You can watch it below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Toy Store Near You traveled the globe to spotlight different stores in its first four seasons. Featured stores included Billy Galaxy Toys and Collectibles in Portland, Oregon, Super7 in San Francisco, California, Spiral Toys in Shibuya City, Japan, Leicester Vintage and Old Toy Shop in Leicester, England, 1313 Mockingbird Lane in Lawrence, Kansas, De ToyBoys in Haarlem, Netherlands, Cherry Bomb Toys in Victoria, British Columbia, Kokomo Toys in Kokomo, Indiana, Farpoint Toys in Mays Landing, New Jersey, SMASH Toys in Chicago, Illinois, Toy Fusion in Sacramento, California, Toy De Jour in Chicago, Illinois, Super Happy Incredible Toys in Houston Texas, and Batcave Comics and Collectibles in Santa Rosa, California.

“The stories we tell in A Toy Store Near You are testimonies of what hard work, passion and resilience can do for not only an individual or business, but an entire community,” Volk-Weiss says. eBay, Vrbo, Death Wish Coffee, Super7, and The Tribeca Film Festival sponsor A Toy Store Near You. The first four seasons are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and Vimeo.

Volk-Weiss founded The Nacelle Company in Burbank, California, in 2017. The company works in scripted and unscripted production, podcasting, publishing, records, distribution, development, marketing, and management divisions. It maintains partnerships with Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO, Discovery, BET+, A&E Networks, Hulu, Viacom, History, and more. The company describes itself as “dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking stories and pop-culture history through its signature documentary filmmaking style, unique distribution system and a consistent desire to never stop exploring.”