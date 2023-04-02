Abbott Elementary Recruits Taraji P. Henson for Major Role

Today is a big day for Abbott Elementary fans. Not only is the show's creator and star Quinta Brunson hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, but some huge casting news was just released about the sitcom. According to Variety, the show will finally feature Janine's (Brunson) mother, and the role will be played by Empire alum, Taraji P. Henson. The casting announcement was revealed today at the PaleyFest LA event, which included Abbott Elementary stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Wiliams, and William Stanford Davis in person in addition to Janelle James and Chris Perfetti via Zoom.

The episode "Mom" is set to air on ABC on April 12th. Henson's episode will mark the 21st episode of the sitcom's second season. Henson is not the first guest star to portray a member of Janinie's family. Earlier in the season, Ayo Edibiri played Ayesha, Janine's sister. You can check out a photo of Henson and Brunson in the upcoming Abbott Elementary episode below:

about that episode titled "mom" you saw earlier...@tarajiphenson pic.twitter.com/k8Xlgr0yeH — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) April 1, 2023

Has Abbot Elementary Been Renewed For Season 3?

It was announced in January that Abbott Elementary was renewed for a third season by ABC.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, wrote. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

