Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed, and It's Moving Nights

The most acclaimed new sitcom on TV is returning for its new season in just a few months. Abbott Elementary arrived at the very end of 2021 and was an immediate hit with critics. A few weeks later, it became clear that the ABC sitcom, from creator and star Quinta Brunson, was also establishing itself as a ratings hit. The numbers increased over the course of the season and set Abbott apart as one of the biggest new shows on TV. Now, all eyes are on Season 2.

ABC not only renewed Abbott Elementary for a full second season, the network is also moving the sitcom to one of the most coveted slots on its lineup. Abbott Elementary is going to premiere on Wednesday, September 21st, where it will be taking the 9pm ET slot that once belonged to comedy juggernaut Modern Family.

With the new ABC fall schedule, The Conners will kick off the Wednesday night comedy block at 8pm ET, followed by The Goldbergs at 8:30. Those shows will lead into Abbott Elementary, with Home Economics airing at 9:30. The night will wrap up with Big Sky at 10pm.

Abbott Elementary has renewed the popularity of the mockumentary style sitcom, made popular by shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Given the style, and a will-they-won't-they relationship at its center, Abbott Elementary has drawn a lot of comparisons to the Emmy-winning Office series. Star Tyler James Williams doesn't mind the comparison, as it proves they must be doing something right.

"It's impossible for The Office not to be an influence. It's the golden standard of this style," Williams told Variety in a recent interview. "And Randall Einhorn, who [was a cinematographer and director] on The Office is one of our executive producers, and directed [six] episodes of this season. So there's gonna be a lot of things that feel that way. However, for me, unfortunately, I can no longer watch The Office. Because I don't want to bring things in that I'm not even cognizant of. I have to lose The Office in this process, so that we don't end up directly stealing anything here."

"It's like the comparison between [Michael] Jordan and the Bulls and LeBron [James] and – not the Lakers now, because, geez, we're not making playoffs ... but you know what I mean? The fact that this is even the conversation, particularly as a Season 1 show, is incredibly humbling. It's an honor. If that's the bar that we're being compared to, that's where I would like to reside. I like high stakes. So if it comes down to, 'Which one's better? The Office or Abbott?' I'll take that fight every day."

