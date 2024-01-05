Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Makes Surprise Appearance on Sesame Street

Sesame Street brought Quinta Brunson into the classroom for a special lesson with Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby. The Abbott Elementary actress join the long-running children's program this week and fans were overjoyed to see her face alongside the characters. It's become a normal side to see Brunson strolling on the long side kids in a classroom setting on a television screen. Usually, that's in the Philadelphia area of her shows world. But, here Cookie Monster and Elmo and Abby are learning about kindness. The ABC sitcom usually traffics in and it was heartwarming to see the actress interacting with some beloved basis or daytime TV. Check out more of Brunson's lesson plan right here down below.

"I think it's amazing that now we have this opportunity for a group that hasn't been shown too much — a group of Black educators — to be on screen, and not only be on screen, but then have some fun, too," Brunson previously told The Associated Press. "I just like my comedies to have heart in them. Those are my two goals: heart and humor."

"I think when you put both of those things in a school, an elementary school — sorry, a public, underfunded elementary school — naturally, it uncovers some of the larger issues at play, right? Because the goal was to have heart," she added. "A lot of the time, inherently, you get a message because we couldn't avoid what's going on in public schools if we wanted to."

Abbott Elementary Coming Back For Season 3

(Photo: ABC)

In a move that should surprise absolutely no one, Abbott Elementary is coming back for Season 3. ABC, Hulu and other partners have to be thrilled with the performance of Quinta Brunson's latest TV show. The sitcom receive rave reviews and even stronger ratings on broadcast television. As a result of Abbott Elementary being available on multiple streaming platforms, word of mouth pause absolutely carried this show into the zeitgeist. Now, with the strike behind Hollywood, a lot of people are over the moon about more of their favorite sitcom coming on ABC.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when the news broke. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

Sesame Street Changes For 2025?

Well the main Sesame Street show isn't going anywhere in 2025, there is an animated effort coming. THR spoke to Sesame Workshop about Tales From 123. The animated program takes its name from the popular address for all of Sesame Street adventures. 2025 will bring this new project to fans television sets. The entire creative team is excited for people to finally see what they've been cooking up.

"With any change you have evolutions, and then you have things that are slightly bigger steps, while still staying core to who we are," Sesame Workshop CEO Steve Youngwood explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "We felt like this was a moment to step back and think bigger about how we evolve it."

The new show is positioned "for the very first time will give viewers an opportunity to go inside 123 Sesame Street, which is probably the most famous apartment building in the world," Wilson Stallings added of the new animated Sesame Street show. "And there, beyond the stoop, is where monsters and humans and fairies and dinosaurs and talking numbers and letters and even food will call home. So this will be a great opportunity for our audience to explore a whole new part and a whole new world of Sesame Street."

Did you love seeing Brunson on Sesame Street? Let us know down in the comments!