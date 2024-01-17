Daniel Radcliffe Pitches Rom-Com With Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson

Daniel Radcliffe says that he would loved to do a romantic comedy with Quinta Brunson. In an interview before the Emmy's, the Harry Potter star talked to Variety about possible rom-com pairings. Apparently, Radcliffe has a soft spot for the genre. Along with the sports movies that he would love to make, the romance movies are also on his list. When it comes to a dance partner, Brunson is on the top of the list. She's a hot commodity at the moment as she picked up an Emmy for her work on Abbott Elementary. Adding some fun to this idea is the fact that they've worked together numerous times in the past. (Once during Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story and on TBS's Miracle Workers.) Here's what the actor had to say.

"I'd love to do more rom-coms," he said. "I did one of them once, and it was super fun. So yeah, something like that." When asked for his pick, Radcliffe quickly said, "Qunta Brunson, you know. We should do something together. And, we're a perfect height match. So, really there's a future in this."

Daniel Radcliffe wants to do a rom-com with Quinta Brunson: “We’re a perfect height match.” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/FbYy7454ds pic.twitter.com/XYWoGlEspl — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

Quinta Brunson Wins An Emmy For Abbott Elementary

(Photo: ABC/Matt Sayles)

The Emmys had some other thrilling moments like Quinta Brunson winning her Emmy for Abbott Elementary. As a social media Darling, the actress took to the stage to raucous applause. Holding off tears, Brunson tried to put her emotions into words in front of the packed house. "Thank you so much," The Abbott Elementary star said through watery lashes. "I don't even know why I'm so emotional." Her win at the Emmy Awards marks the first time in decades that an African American actress won best actress in a comedy series. The accomplishment was not lost on the former BuzzFeed star.

"I think the Carol Burnett of it all. Thank you so much," Brunson continued. "I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say it every time, but I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this. I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I'm so happy. I love my cast. I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much."

Is Abbott Elementary Season 3 Coming?

(Photo: ABC)

Season three of Abbott Elementary is coming up very soon on ABC. After the whirlwind success of the second season, the network greenlighted new episodes immediately following the finale. Brunson's accomplishment since then has only increased the profile of the sitcom among fans who may not have caught the first two seasons. With these fresh Emmy wins in hand kit, ABC is hoping for big things with season three of Abbott Elementary. After the renewal was announced, the company brass issued a statement putting their full weight of support behind Brunson and her vision for the show.

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group said when the news broke. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers. And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

