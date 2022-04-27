WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal's Character Killed on ABC's Big Sky

✖

Last year ABC's Big Sky series brought in some WWE star power when SmackDown's Maharaja Jinder Mahal joined the cast as Dhruv, an enforcer for the cartel that detectives Cassie and Jenny are attempting to take down. Mahal's character on the show has now met his end though, as Dhruv was killed during the April 7th episode of the show after a struggle with Jenny (via Fightful). They were fighting in the cartel's drug lab when fentanyl was thrown in Dhruv's face, and he would die after suffering an overdose. His death was confirmed later in the episode when his body was found.

Mahal joined the cast of Big Sky season 2 back in November of last year, so it was a pretty good run for the WWE Superstar, who has also been appearing on SmackDown on a semi-regular basis between filming. It would seem though that he'll be much more involved on SmackDown now that he's not filming for the show.

For those unfamiliar with Big Sky, it follows two private detectives named Cassie and Jenny who team up once again to solve a case involving a car wreck. Things start to become clear that there is far more to this than just an unfortunate accident, and things continue to spiral from there. You can find the official description for Big Sky below.

"Big Sky follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."

As for Mahal, he is currently teamed up with Shanky and the duo has been attempting to take down the Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, who has been on a big winning streak as of late. Mahal couldn't take Ricochet down the last time they met in the ring, but this Friday's SmackDown will see Shanky give it a shot, as he will go one on one with Ricochet for the Title. Mahal will be at ringside of course, so you never know what could happen.

What did you think of Mahal's run on Big Sky? Let us know in the comments!