Big Sky Star Jensen Ackles Speaks Out on His Surprising Future After Season 3 Finale

Jensen Ackles has been a television staple for the past few decades, thanks to memorable appearances in the likes of Smallville, Supernatural, and The Boys. Ackles' most recent television role has been as Sheriff Beau Arlen in ABC's Big Sky, the mystery series that just recently wrapped its third season. There has been speculation from the jump that Ackles might only appear in Season 3 of the series (subtitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails) and the events of the finale definitely fueled that ambiguity even further. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ackles addressed the possibility of him returning for future episodes of the series, after Beau survived the Season 3 finale.

"I have nothing to tell you on that end," Ackles explained. "That's above my pay grade. If there's a contract in place and that's where they tell me to go, then that's where I go. But I had a great time there and if that was it, and they end up bringing me back for a couple of episodes just to wrap up my story, or if they bring me back full time or they could easily get rid of me in one fell swoop with Jenny going, "Beau left, went back to Houston, and that's it." Boom, moving on, season 4. Anything can happen in this industry, and I wouldn't be surprised by any of it. So I'm prepared for whatever they decide to do. "

Is Big Sky renewed for Season 4?

At the time of this writing, ABC has yet to renew Big Sky for a fourth season. Whether or not the show gets a new batch of episodes, Ackles has a positive outlook on the experience of being on the show.

"I had a great time," Ackles revealed. "It was a lot of fun to come in and shake things up, which is I believe what they hired me on to do. I feel like I'm a third season guy now. I came on the third season with The Boys and shook things up a bit. Now I come on the third season of Big Sky shaking things up. I'm like, "What other show of the third season am I going to come on and try to shake things up?" But hey, if that's my gig, I'll play that for as long as I can. It was a fun character. Elwood was great. I look forward to working with him in the future on, if not Big Sky, then something. We'll see what happens. I could be back in that really horribly s----y car that they made me drive for the past six months. Hopefully they actually added some brakes because that thing was a nightmare. I was like, "Could you guys put me in like a squad card or something?" I get that's TV and we're trying to be cool and he's a good old boy, but come on, give me something with some decent brakes."

