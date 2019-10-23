New Adventure Time Specials Coming to HBO Max in 2020

Adventure Time, the beloved Cartoon Network animated television series starring Jake the Dog and Finn the Human, ended its run last year after 10 seasons. While the finale was certainly conclusive, the story of the show and all its characters continues to be told through comics and other mediums. But it would seem that the franchise isn’t quite done with animation just yet: Adventure Time: Distant Lands, a series of four new one-hour specials, is coming to HBO Max beginning in 2020.

“The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, as part of the announcement. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!’”

You can check out the first image of Adventure Time: Distant Lands below:

Here’s how the four new specials are described in the press release:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

The first two, BMO and Obsidian, are set to premiere on the streaming service next year with the latter two — Wizard City and Together Again — following. It sounds like there might not be an official premiere window for the final two specials set quite yet, and none of Adventure Time: Distant Lands has a specific release date.

“Adventure Time was a groundbreaking series and a creative playground for so many talented creative artists,” said Rob Sorcher, Chief Content Officer, Cartoon Network Studios, in the same press release. “Producing Adventure Time: Distant Lands for HBO Max will allow our studio to explore this beloved world in an all-new format.”

The new specials are set to be produced by Cartoon Network Studios, but it is currently unclear how many folks from the original production, if any, will be involved. Key personnel from the series like Pendleton Ward and Adam Muto were mentioned in the press release, but only in the context as having made and produced the television show.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands‘ specials are set to begin releasing on HBO Max in 2020. Exact release dates have not yet been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the animated television show right here.