Live-Action ‘Aeon Flux’ Remake Officially Announced By MTV

In hopes of recapturing an important demographic, MTV has officially confirmed it is moving forward with MTV Studios, which will deliver audiences reboots of some of their most popular series. Among these confirmed titles is a live-action adaptation of the popular early-’90s animated series Aeon Flux from former Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis and The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd.

The press release reads, “This cult anime classic is back for a live-action remake, as the badass heroine assassin Aeon Flux teams up with a group of biohacking rebels in the not too distant dystopian future to battle a brutally repressive regime and save humanity.”

This isn’t the only series getting the reboot treatment, as MTV Studios will also see new iterations of Made, Daria, and The Real World. These announced series don’t have homes, though the company is reportedly reaching out to streaming platforms like Hulu, Apple, and Netflix.

MTV president Chris McCarthy noted that the network is doing quite well in the cable arena, though “it is a little bit more limiting than it used to be, so the stories that we tell on traditional cable are going to be very different than the stories that we would tell in SVOD.”

The programs that MTV Studios aims to revive are those targeted towards younger viewers, with the network having a library of more than 200 unique titles to choose from. The push to deliver these series on streaming platforms directly relates to how younger audiences consume media.

“Things that are in the animation space, things that are in pure music longform, things that are in the teen and high school space — those are the things that we’re going to be looking more in the SVOD space,” McCarthy explained. “The traditional amplified and louder versions of unscripted reality, we’re going to continue to focus on that in cable.”

The animated series was previously adapted into a live-action adventure in 2005 starring Charlize Theron, of which Hurd served as a producer. The film failed to cross the $60-million mark at the box office, while review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes calculated only nine percent positive reviews of the endeavor.

It’s difficult to deduce what led to the film’s failure, though hopefully this new approach connects more strongly with audiences.

Stay tuned for details on the future of Aeon Flux.

