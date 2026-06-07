Netflix’s Perfect Wednesday Replacement Just Returned As a Top 10 Hit (but There’s Some Bad News)

The highly anticipated second season of this delightfully dark murder mystery is back. And while that would normally be great news, as it’s already cracked Netflix‘s global Top 10 Most Watched list to snag the #9 spot, it seems that, despite everyone waiting for it, it has yet to break into the Top 10 in the U.S. But is that actually a reason to worry for the show’s success?

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Likely, no. The first season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was a smash success, earning an 87% critics’ rating for its twisting plot, nuanced mystery, and lovable main cast. The first season centers around the too-clever-for-her-own-good Pip Fitz-Amobi, who finds herself unsure whether her classmate Andie Bell was actually killed by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, five years ago. For a school project, she takes it upon herself to solve the murder, opening a can of worms that forever changes her and her friends’ lives.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Has What It Takes to Crack the Top 10

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Season 1 had it all: a gripping mystery, a talented cast, and a story that kept audiences engaged throughout. And so far, Season 2 is even better; it’s already scoring a 92% critics’ rating and a 94% audience score for its darker mystery, more emotional story, and tighter plot. Critic Jasneet Singh says, “Where the previous season wavered, Season 2 has forged its identity and hit a stride that elicits more excitement for the future of Pip’s story.”

And casual viewers are just as excited about the new series as critics, praising it for upping the ante and remaining true to the book it was adapted from—made possible by Netflix bringing the author of the series, Holly Jackson, into the writers’ room to ensure the new season matched the novel. Emma Myers’ performance as Pip was also a major draw for the crowd, with critics and audiences alike praising her. “I loved Season 1 so much, but wow! Season 2 was perfection! It was so book-accurate and (dare I say) even better than the book at times… Makes me so excited for the inevitable Season 3. Emma’s performance as Pip was an absolute standout, especially in the last two episodes, so haunting,” said one viewer.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder? Do you already have a favorite moment from the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.