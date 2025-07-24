AEW’s Will Ospreay Stepping Away Due to Serious Injury

The power balance in AEW shifted in a major way at All In, as not only were The Young Bucks stripped of their EVP power, but Jon Moxley and his Death Riders were finally dethroned by Adam Hangman Page. Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland both had important parts to play in Page’s eventual win over Moxley, but tonight AEW fans learned that Ospreay will need to step away from in-ring action due to lingering issues that were exacerbated by attacks from the Death Riders.

During tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Ospreay addressed the crowd and revealed that he has been dealing with lingering neck issues for almost a year. Ospreay also revealed that he hadn’t informed AEW or medical staff of these issues, as he was hoping to get over the finish line at All In before addressing them.

.@WillOspreay shares a medical update after being attacked by The Death Riders at All In Texas.



Watch #AEWDynamite presented by #SharkWeek LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/V9IVsXnx8V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2025

“I’ve been struggling with my neck now for about 10 months, and it’s been causing me a bit of issues, and usually with our medical staff, they’re on it straight away. Soon as they hear neck injury they want to stop it. They want to ensure our safety. The difference is that I haven’t spoken to anyone. I’ve been keeping this to myself. That’s on me. I shouldn’t have been doing that. I should’ve been telling the medical staff. I should tell referees. I should tell the wrestlers, but I just…I really wanted to get us over the finish line,” Ospreay said.

“I made a lot of promises. I made promises to Swerve. I made promises to Hangman, and most importantly, I made promises to all of you guys that I would play a part in retrieving that World Championship,” Ospreay said. “And although that sacrifice was great, I’m proud to say we got that belt back boys.”

Ospreay then went into a bit more detail on the injury, which is quite serious in that it has to do with his neck and spine. That said, Ospreay also revealed that after speaking to doctors, he hopes to be back in time for Forbidden Door.

“Alright so here it is. When the Death Riders did what they did to me, I was rushed to the emergency room. I was put on an MRI. In my C2 and my C6, I have two herniated discs that have gone into my spinal cord. As bad as that sounds, every doctor that I’ve spoken to has said it is treatable. So with the right treatment, the right physiotherapy, the right people around me, especially with what AEW can provide, hopefully with everything crossed, I should be back for Forbidden Door,” Ospreay said.

“Listen, look, before I go there are three things I want to say. Sweve, love you brother, thank you so much for what you’ve done. Hangman Page, it was an honor fighting by your side and I’m proud to call you my World Champion, but I will be wanting that rematch lads,” Ospreay said. “And to the Death Riders, the moment I’m fit and healthy, where I’m from it’s an eye for an eye, so you better believe I’m coming for each and every one of you d********.”

We wish Ospreay all the best and hope for a speedy recovery. While it would be great to see him make a return at Forbidden Door, we just want him to be 100% healthy most of all.