The Amazing Digital Circus Hypes Big Surprise For Series Finale

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act might be one of the biggest events in theaters this year, as the highly anticipated series finale is already selling record numbers of tickets for its theatrical debut. Set to end the story of Pomni and her colorful friends, the series first debuted on YouTube and has garnered hundreds of millions of views ever since. For the upcoming theatrical run, which is a limited one, The Amazing Digital Circus has a surprise for fans looking to buy something to commemorate the occasion. If you’re headed to the theaters, The Last Act has something special for you.

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The upcoming series finale will bring merchandise to participating theaters when it lands on the silver screen on June 4th next month. The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act will have both a popcorn bucket and souvenir cup, with the franchise describing the merch as such, “Digital Circus: The Last Act popcorn tubs & souvenir cups are coming to select participating major US Theatres! Quench your dread with these designs crafted with love by daddy Bubble. Limited supplies only – Check with your local cinema for more info!” You can check out both the cup and the bucket for the final foray below.

The Controversy of the Digital Circus

Glitch Productions

While many animation enthusiasts are hyped for one last adventure for the Digital Circus, The Last Act has run into some varying controversies before we say goodbye. To start, the movie was banned in the Middle East for reasons that have yet to be fully revealed. During a recent statement, representative Abdulrahman Altayeb shared that “Glitch was eager to close the deal, as they were well aware of the immense enthusiasm among the Arab audience. Naturally, I cannot disclose any specific details regarding the reason for the ban until the series is officially released. However, I wanted to provide this clarification so you wouldn’t be puzzled as to why the series hasn’t reached our region, and to save you the trouble of repeatedly contacting local cinemas.”

The other major controversy was thanks to the series finale releasing in theaters weeks before it did the same on YouTube for free. Many fans who have been following Glitch Productions were hoping it would be a simultaneous release, giving fans the option to watch it online or in theaters. Series creator Kevin Lerdwichagul discussed the drama, stating that it was in the theaters’ hands following a massive uphill battle, “The two-week gap came out of a lot of back and forth. Theaters were originally asking for a minimum of a month. I pushed hard to get it down to just one week or less, but they weren’t willing to budge that far. Two weeks was where we finally landed, and even that was apparently ‘unheard of’ for them. I get that it’s not ideal for everyone, and I genuinely hear the frustration. But if this works, it changes the game for us and for a lot of other independent creators down the line.”

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