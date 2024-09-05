Agatha All Along: Kathryn Hahn Talks Reuniting With Aubrey Plaza

The series premiere of Agatha All Along is right around the corner, and Marvel fans are excited to see what the Disney+ show brings for Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness. Among the ensemble cast of Agatha All Along is Rio Vidal actress Aubrey Plaza, who co-starred on the later seasons of NBC's Parks and Recreation with Hahn. While speaking to ComicBook ahead of the premiere of Agatha All Along, Hahn reflected on that unlikely reunion with Plaza, and teased that the onscreen rapport between them is "juicy."

"Oh, I mean, I remember Mary and Jac were like, 'We're thinking...' And I was like, 'Yes, yes, yes,'" Hahn explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I was so excited because we didn't really have the chance to work together in Parks and Rec. We were kind of ships in the night. But this was like, I knew it would be juicy. And the fact that we just got to work on something so juicy, not just comedy, was, I think so fun for both of us."

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Agatha All Along will debut exclusively on Disney+ on September 18th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

