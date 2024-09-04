Agatha All Along Gets Horror Tribute Posters Ahead of Disney+ Debut

Marvel's Agatha All Along is launching a fun new promotional campaign, releasing a new gallery of posters that are themed after famous horror-thriller movies and TV shows. The posters have already succeeded in their aim: Marvel fans are flocking to social media to share their theories about which show or film is referenced on each poster. Scroll below to see the gallery of one-sheets – scroll all the way to the bottom to see some of the answers fans have already uncovered.

Agatha All Along will follow Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) continuing story after WandaVision. Finally freed from the Westview, New Jersey, retro TV world Wanda trapped her in, Agatha must walk the dangerous mystical Witches' Road to restore her power. Along with the mysterious "Teen" (Joe Locke), Agatha gathers a coven of wayward witches to join her in the trials she will face – and possibly be the sacrifices she needs to make.

The series premieres on Disney+ on September 18th.