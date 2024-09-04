Agatha All Along Gets Horror Tribute Posters Ahead of Disney+ Debut
Marvel's Agatha All Along is taking inspiration from famous TV shows and movies for its latest gallery of posters!
Marvel's Agatha All Along is launching a fun new promotional campaign, releasing a new gallery of posters that are themed after famous horror-thriller movies and TV shows. The posters have already succeeded in their aim: Marvel fans are flocking to social media to share their theories about which show or film is referenced on each poster. Scroll below to see the gallery of one-sheets – scroll all the way to the bottom to see some of the answers fans have already uncovered.
Agatha All Along will follow Agatha Harkness' (Kathryn Hahn) continuing story after WandaVision. Finally freed from the Westview, New Jersey, retro TV world Wanda trapped her in, Agatha must walk the dangerous mystical Witches' Road to restore her power. Along with the mysterious "Teen" (Joe Locke), Agatha gathers a coven of wayward witches to join her in the trials she will face – and possibly be the sacrifices she needs to make.
The series premieres on Disney+ on September 18th.
True (Witch) Detectives
It wasn't hard for Marvel fans to know that HBO's True Detective Season 1 is the inspiration for this Agatha All Along poster.
Rocky Horror Witchy Show
Rocky Horror Picture Show was another easy layup for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They got that reference!
Monster House (Evil Dead?)
This poster caused a debate between the animated YA horror film Monster House, or Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. Could be either one, or both.
The Babadook?
The way this poster plays with shadows and whiteness had us guessing it could be a reference to The Babadook? But the jury is still out on that...
???
This one has stumped pretty much everyone, but Nic Cage's Mandy has been one consistent guess...
Side By Sides
#AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/1xNY7T7KcO— Marvel Perfect Shots (@marvel_shots) September 4, 2024
Here's a side-by-side look at what Agatha All Along is doing with its latest promo campaign.