Agents of SHIELD Costume Designer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Details

Agents of SHIELD returns next week and there's a whole lot to look forward to, including time travel. We can expect to see the team traveling to the 1930s, 1950s, and possibly 1980s in the upcoming season which means the costuming for season seven is going to be extra awesome. Recently, costumer designer Whitney Galitz took to Instagram to share some cool behind-the-scenes images of Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) in her 1931 outfit. Galitz shared her inspiration for the ensembles and revealed all of the hard work that went into taking the show back in time.

“#agentsofshield premieres in 8 days! I couldn’t wait anymore so I’m posting designs. Daisy here played by our beloved @chloebennet. I loved digging up my old college books on period clothing for this season. Designing for a period means getting EVERYTHING right down to the underwear folks. I may or may not have driven some of my crew mad making sure everyone on set was wearing it right 🤪 illustrated by rockstar artist @imogeneann_art,” @whitneyhg posted. You can check out the images below:

While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be some time travel and the return of Hydra, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. We also know that the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced this week that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. The show will also see an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

