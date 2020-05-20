New Agents of SHIELD Season 7 Promo Features May and Yo-Yo

✖

The final season of Agents of SHIELD is one week away from premiering, and the official social media account for the site keeps gifting us with new clips! Yesterday, they released an extended sneak peek from the season's first episode, which sparked some questions about a possible connection to Avengers: Endgame. Now, a new teaser is here and this time it prominently features Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) and Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), who appear to be after a target in an original SHIELD facility. While the two characters were briefly seen in the first full trailer, this is the first clip we've seen of them from the new season.

“The action begins in ONE WEEK! Who else can't wait for Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD?,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted. You can check out the clip, which sees May and Yo-Yo being their usual badass selves, in the tweet below:

While we don't know much about the new season other than there will be some time travel and the return of Hydra, fans have been treated to a lot of exciting content recently including new behind-the-scenes photos, a poster, another poster, and multiple teasers. We also know that the new season will feature some guest stars, including Enver Gjokaj, who will be reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. In addition to Gjokai, it was announced this week that Patton Oswalt will be returning to the series for the first time since the show's fourth season. The show will also see an appearance from Never Have I Ever's Darren Barnet.

Last year, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased the final season will please long term fans. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back. It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun,” she teased. “When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

Agents of SHIELD returns on May 27th.

