Ming-Na Wen Wants to Return to Marvel as Agents of SHIELD's Melinda May (Exclusive)

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD star Ming-Na Wen would like to bring the Cavalry back at least one more time. Wen is now part of the voice cast of Max's original animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. Speaking to ComicBook.com about the show, she also commented on whether she'd want to play Agent Melinda May again, the straight-faced and deadly SHIELD agent that she played through seven seasons of Marvel's Agents of SHIELD on ABC. Agents of SHIELD wrapped its run in 2020, but Wen tells us she misses the character and does hope to bring her back at some point.

"I really can't tell what's going to happen, but I do know that having played her for seven years, 22 episodes every year, I miss being her," Wen says. "As an actor, we give birth to these characters and they become a part of us; they're in our DNA, and I do miss her being, so I hope one day that I get to bring Agent May back."

Will Ming-Na Wen return as Agent Melinda May?

This is the first time that Wen has mentioned the possibility of returning as Melinda May. In 2021, she responded to fans campaigning to save Agents of SHIELD, saying, "I love that our small fanbase is getting bigger and bigger, because I think people are starting to rewatch all the episodes and realizing what a wonderful series it was and I love the fans and the fans' reactions. Fingers crossed. Who knows?"

In 2022, she told Deadline, "Gosh, I would love, I mean I love Melinda May, you know ... it's been such a joy to get to bring her to life and it's very rare that a series has that opportunity to finish and knowing that it's the final season, giving the characters a chance to really have a true finale. So that's a wonderful experience for all of us, you know, to put that button on it. And for me, my favorite moment is when she came to accept her name The Cavalry. That was my suggestion to the writers. I'm so happy how they made that work so incredibly well."

Where to watch Marvel's Agents of SHIELD

Spinning out of Marvel's The Avengers, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD saw Agent Phil Coulson assembling a team of SHIELD agents for missions in the Marvel Universe. The cast included Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge. Nick Blood, Adrianne Palicki, Henry Simmons, Luke Mitchell, John Hannah, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward.

Marvel's Agents of SHIELD ran for seven seasons from 2013 to 2020. The entire series is streaming now on Disney+. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai debuts on Max on May 23rd.