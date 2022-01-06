Ming-Na Wen Responds to Fan Outcry to Save Agents of SHIELD

Ming-Na Wen has responded to the fan’s pleas to save Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Yesterday, most of the fanbase took to social media to plead their case for a series return. It’s been a while now, but a lot of people want to keep hope alive as long as they can. ABC’s initial run with the show was remarkable and showed a lot of promise for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe both on television and on the big screen. However, over time a level of disconnect festered between the events of the show and the movie adventures. Characters would cross over, but there was never a final word on what is included in the MCU or not. However, we are now in the era of the multiverse. After the events of Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, nothing is truly off the board. Wen basically told Deadline that it doesn’t hurt to wish. The fanbase continues to grow, and anything is possible right now.

“I love that our small fanbase is getting bigger and bigger, because I think people are starting to rewatch all the episodes and realizing what a wonderful series it was and I love the fans and the fans’ reactions,” said Wen. “Fingers crossed. Who knows?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fellow series star Chloe Bennet also shared a message with the fandom last year. She told Looper that she was willing to return if they asked. All Marvel would have to do is say the word.

“I definitely would,” Bennet explained. “I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it’s meant to me — it hasn’t really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn’t really feel like I’m done playing her yet.”

She continued, “I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling. But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson’s died like 800 times. I don’t think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much SHIELD was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again. But I have not been asked to, so… But, listen, ‘Coulson Lives’ started on Twitter, so who knows?”

