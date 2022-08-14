Agents of SHIELD Fans Can't Believe It's Been Two Years Since the Series Finale

August 12th marked two years since the series finale of Agents of SHIELD aired on ABC. "The End Is at Hand" and "What We're Fighting For" aired back to back and were the show's 135th and 136th episodes. After seven exciting seasons, the "small but active fan base" remains vocal on Twitter, and yesterday many people took to the social media site to honor the finale's second anniversary. While many fans are just grateful the show got a full run, others are holding out hope that some of the characters will pop up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Phase Four of the MCU has introduced the multiverse, anything is possible in the wide world of Marvel, and lots of fans are hoping Chloe Bennet could be returning as Daisy Johnson/Quake. Before checking out what fans have to say about Agents of SHIELD's finale anniversary, here's what Bennet previously said about a potential return...

Back in 2020, Bennet debunked rumors that she's involved with a Secret Warriors series, but she did tell Looper that she'd be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future. "I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

You can check out some of the love for the Agents of SHIELD series finale below...