Agents of SHIELD Fans Can't Believe It's Been Two Years Since the Series Finale
August 12th marked two years since the series finale of Agents of SHIELD aired on ABC. "The End Is at Hand" and "What We're Fighting For" aired back to back and were the show's 135th and 136th episodes. After seven exciting seasons, the "small but active fan base" remains vocal on Twitter, and yesterday many people took to the social media site to honor the finale's second anniversary. While many fans are just grateful the show got a full run, others are holding out hope that some of the characters will pop up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that Phase Four of the MCU has introduced the multiverse, anything is possible in the wide world of Marvel, and lots of fans are hoping Chloe Bennet could be returning as Daisy Johnson/Quake. Before checking out what fans have to say about Agents of SHIELD's finale anniversary, here's what Bennet previously said about a potential return...
Back in 2020, Bennet debunked rumors that she's involved with a Secret Warriors series, but she did tell Looper that she'd be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future. "I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."
You can check out some of the love for the Agents of SHIELD series finale below...
Highlights
prevnext
happy 2 years since agents of shield ended </3#AgentsOfSHIELD— no context aos (@aosnocntxt) August 12, 2022
pic.twitter.com/fslVswBuGZ
Perfect Ending
prevnext
agents of shield series finale aired 2 years ago today on august 12, 2020. pic.twitter.com/6drCDdgCwR— fitzsimmons gifs (@fitzsimmonsgif) August 12, 2022
We Miss Them...
prevnext
agents of shield ended two years ago no one speak to me— 🌙 (@fitzmurdock) August 12, 2022
it is a day of mourning#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/BwCJPBBeSH
...A Lot!
prevnext
two years without my family 😭 #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/bKJQ1iMmyu— erin 🌻 (@santiagosmoak) August 12, 2022
I'm Fine
prevnext
Two years since Agents of SHIElD ended?! pic.twitter.com/e4AI77YYqD— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) August 12, 2022
"Epic Finale"
prevnext
🚨 | Há 2 anos, era exibido o final épico de lendária #AgentsofSHIELD, a maior série de TV já criada pela Marvel. O especial de duas horas foi eleito pelos críticos como um dos melhores finais de um programa de TV de todos os tempos. pic.twitter.com/0QK00feQB1— Portal Agents Brazil #2 (@MaosBrazil2) August 12, 2022
Never Gets Old
prevnext
two years since Agents of Shield ended and i’m still loving every minute of it pic.twitter.com/GbeXpvX7po— Chrissy (@AgentsOfCavalry) August 12, 2022
Burn!
prevnext
It's been 2 years since Quake defeated Walmart Quake!! Happy 2nd Anniversary to the #AgentsofSHIELD finale!! pic.twitter.com/uMKdlIl6nC— cal 〄 (@fanboyca) August 12, 2022
BRB Crying
prevnext
It's been 2 years and I still haven't emotionally recovered from this #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/l5nQFV65DR— Nick (Fury) | FOREVER AOS (@aos_nick) August 12, 2022
Flawless
prevnext
Being told the #AgentsofSHIELD finale aired two years ago today… still to this day the only show that can go 7 seasons while carrying 5+ character arcs and giving them all perfect endings. Miss them all so much! pic.twitter.com/EKxHV9mdXm— daisy johnson believer (@mcuquake) August 12, 2022
Relatable
prevnext
my snapchat memories from two years ago literally have me crying my eyes out over agents of shield lol— jas • LIONESSES 🏴🎉 (@fallingtoowell) August 13, 2022
In Conclusion
prev
two years and I still can’t believe we got such a perfect ending #AgentsOfShield pic.twitter.com/X7kqTOJGcO— Chrissy (@AgentsOfCavalry) August 12, 2022