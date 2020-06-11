Agents of SHIELD’s Natalia Cordova-Buckley Reveals the Joys of Working with Ming-Na Wen

✖

Agents of SHIELD is ending after its seventh season, and if we've learned anything over the years from cast interviews and cons, it's that Ming-Na Wen is nothing like the stoic character she plays. The cast often points to Wen when it comes to fun times and laughs, and a recent interview Natalia Cordova-Buckley is no exception. The actor known for playing Yo-Yo recently spoke to Collider and shared memories from her first and last day on set. When asked about her funniest memories and favorite episode of the final season, Cordova-Buckley was quick to talk about Wen.

"There were so many," Cordova-Buckley said of the funny memories. "Working with Ming, in itself, you’re gonna laugh until you piss a bit of your pants ‘cause that’s just what happens when Ming is around. I have many fond funny memories, but some of the funniest ones have been working with Ming, for sure." Here's how Cordova-Buckley replied when asked if she has a favorite episode of the season: "I do. I will just tease that it’s one that’s filled with May-Yo, which is May and Yo-Yo. It’s filled to the brim with the brilliant team that is May-Yo."

While we don't know what's in store for the rest of the season, it's very possible the actor is talking about the latest episode, "Alien Commies from the Future!." May and Yo-Yo went undercover in the 1950s as pilots as they attempted to find a Chronicom hiding in a SHIELD facility. Unfortunately, both characters are going through a tough time. May appears to be suffering side effects and possibly PTSD from her death experience at the end of season six and Yo-Yo has been struggling to use her powers ever since a shrike took over her body.

In addition to some trouble for May and Yo-Yo, the latest episode also saw the return of Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj). In fact, the preview for next week's episode revealed that Sousa died in the 1950s, and the team will have to decide whether or not to save him. Many people are hoping Peggy Carter will turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time. Although, based on this week's episode, we're not getting our hopes up. Recently, Chloe Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

